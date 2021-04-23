What should she do? Spanish trailer for ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’

Bosnia, July 1995. Aida works as a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army occupies the village, his family is among the thousands of people seeking refuge in the UN camps. As she participates in the negotiations, Aida has access to important information.

What will happen to your family and your people? Will they be rescued or will they die? What should she do about it?

Vercine presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?‘, a work nominated for Best International Film at the Oscars that will hit Spanish cinemas in two weeks, next Friday, May 7.

The film, directed by Jasmila Zbanic and starring Jasna Djuricic, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and was later part of the Official Section of the Seville Festival.

