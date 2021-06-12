What should I know before the situation worsens?

Whatever car you have, be it a humble urbanite or a supercar, the fuel injectors they can cause a multitude of problems if they are properly maintained and treated. If this is the case, failures can range from higher oil consumption (either gasoline or diesel) to even loss of power from the engine.

Today’s fuel injector – a far cry from the technology of yesteryear – can be defined as the component that pushes the high pressure fuel from the tank into the cylinder combustion chamber at a specified timeso that when the piston is at top dead center (TDC), the fuel / air mixture is perfect. Typically, there is an injector for each cylinder, as opposed to the humble carburetor that it replaced with the advent of electronic injection.

And although it is a part that usually lasts for years, without scheduled maintenance, or thanks to poor fuel quality in its area, dirt and debris from it can pass through the fuel filter and get trapped inside the injector, causing a multitude of troubles. The problem is that, unlike a carburetor, the injector is not an easy itemmaintenance, with repair and replacement costs ranging from three to four digits depending on the vehicle.

Due to the associated fees, mechanical hobbyists may be encouraged to try cleaning an injector themselves. There are some solutions that can be tried, but these must be taken with a great disclaimer. This is because an injector is designed with very exact tolerancesThey are not made to be played with; In fact, the brand will tell you that an injector is not repairable, and that if one is defective, you should not try to fix it, but look for a new one.

This is especially true in common rail systems – or common rail – of diesel engines relatively modern, which operate at ultra-high pressures with even tighter tolerances. Not only are they more difficult to clean, but they can also be deadly if the fuel circuit is not properly treated before disassembly. Due to the cost and dangers involved, it is best to do a first leak test to make sure there really is a problem with an injector.

Connect certain containers to the return fuel line from the injectors (distribution pipes) lets you see how much fuel is coming back through the injectors. If one is performing his job very differently from the others, it is safe to assume that something is not right with that injector. And although it seems complex, a leak test can also be done by yourself. Taking the appropriate precautions, it is safe, since fuel circulates at low pressure at this point.

The first step in finding an injector problem is to test a dedicated cleaner when necessary or fill the tank of the car fuel with cleaning additives Similar. These products are designed to break down any carbon buildup in the fuel line into particles small enough to burn. These cleaners are also inexpensive and can remove slight buildups of residue over time, but don’t expect a silver bullet.

Of course, there is a risk – though unlikely – that an injector cleaner could dislodge some of the aforementioned carbon build-up on the injector wall and carry it deeper into the injector nozzle. causing a crash and more serious malfunctions. But remember, it is highly unlikely that it will happen to you. Hopefully, just using one of these products – good quality, of course – will fix the problem and also improve fuel economy.

But let’s say you want to move on to the second phase and take out the injector Do you feel confident and do you have the skills to pull the rail? Okay, let’s start with the first. Pull the fuel pump relay with the engine running. This will make the fuel use the remaining fuel that you have pumped into the injector. It means that the system must be primed and purged before operating again, and also that there should be no pressure in the injector. But don’t take it for granted, be cautious and take safety measures.

It is important to keep in mind how delicate the fuel injectors are. This is a piece of maximum precision engineering, like something inside the engine block, so should be treated like diamonds. Old injectors can also get stuck in their bores and break if improperly removed. In addition to that, the best practice is to have a new set of high pressure pipes and joints ready to use and avoid dangerous leakage. The latter can also cost quite a bit.

If you already have the injector out, the only way to return it to its former glory is with a ultrasonic cleaner. Using high-frequency vibrations, these cleaners can break contaminants out of tiny spaces such as an injector nozzle. And while a small-sized cleaner is also substantially more accessible to most, it is possible that these do not have the necessary power to remove the stubborn dirt deposits one can find inside.

It’s also important to note that a DIYer will lack the necessary injector testing equipment to fully validate functionality without reconnecting everything and testing it, which means a tedious process in time and very expensive to do. Sure, you can get a mini cleaner / tester as pictured above, but that won’t lead to the same injector functionality as lab test equipment used by industry professionals.

In fact, unless you have great notions of the methodology, sometimes it is better to leave it in the hands of a professional. A fuel injection specialist will have the means to test any injector, since their cleaning systems are far superior and may even be much cheaper than buying the new injector. Because most of us like to have a job well done for the least amount of money possible, and this is something that happens to many vehicles throughout their lives.

Finally, the last potential aspect to consider is that in modern cars, the injectors that have been removed must return to the cylinder from which they have stripped, since they are encoded in the brain of the vehicle – the ECU – individually, specifically for each cylinder. Hopefully, you have become aware of what a modern fuel injection system is and how delicate it is, and whichever path you choose, go for the most sensible alternative based on your knowledge.

Source: Motorbiscuit, The Drive