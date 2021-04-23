What should I do if I want to live 100 years?

04/23/2021 at 11:24 AM CEST

10 years ago, the RENACE project (Red Nacional de Centenarios) started its journey in Spain with the oObjective of knowing what factors determine that a person can live to 100 years.

Before COVID-19 significantly reduced our life expectancy, Spain was one of the oldest places in the world. Back then there was between us more than 18,000 centenarians. About half of them were independent and did not need help neither to eat nor to carry out their daily tasks and they felt very satisfied with their lives.

In 2011, the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) began to locate many of the people who were over one hundred years old. With the elderly who volunteered and signed an informed consent, they began to carry out a series of studies aimed at finding out what was the secret of its longevity.

Centenarians don’t know

The first thing that was done was to ask them what they attributed to having reached such an advanced age.

Their responses were very diverse:

Some claimed that they had lived so long because they had always worked very hard and led a humble life. Others argued otherwise, attributing the secret of their longevity to the fact that, having been rich as a family, they had never worked more than on a whim and had never deprived themselves of anything.There were centenarians convinced that eating healthy was important, but there were also some overweight, who had always eaten whatever they wanted and even attributed their extraordinary health to that. There were those who never tasted alcohol. Others drank their wine regularly at meals and occasionally something stronger. Some said that living in the countryside breathing fresh air had been their secret. But there were also centenarian “urbanites” who had never, for fun, left a big city. Some were convinced that having a good doctor had helped them. Others had been less likely to visit doctors.

Answers for all tastes were found. So many and so diverse that the first conclusion of the study was that the centenarians had not the faintest idea of what had made them live so long.

Does the data explain it?

However, the first data on RENACE began to clarify the picture, did not it?

If you want to reach a centenary, the most important thing is to be a woman. More than 75% of those who are over 100 years old are women. However, the few men who make it to centenarians tend to be in better physical shape than most centennial women. One of the centenarians, who was a hunter, even had his weapons permit valid (he had successfully cheated with his age by taking off a couple of decades). A good part of the centenarians had both low blood pressure and low cholesterol levels, they lived in a healthy environment, they were physically active and resided in an area that had a good primary care system. But there were also some centenarians who did not fit this pattern.

The key is to know how much genetics, environment or chance influence

To a large extent the essence of studies like RENACE is to find out how much genetics, how much environment and how much chance influence when living a hundred years.

In other words, if one wants to reach a centenary Should you choose your parents well, should you lead a healthy life, or should you just be lucky?

The problem is that determining the relative contribution of genetics, environment, and chance it is not easy.

For example, one of the problems we face is the genotype-environment interaction.

Centenarians often have very long-lived close relatives. And that, at first glance, seems like a strong argument in favor of the genetic component.

But if two brothers live in a family that keeps awake taking care of their elders, they could reach centenarians in large part because they have taken good care of them, although we think that the genetic component is important, since both brothers share half of their genes.

Undoubtedly, two brothers can reach centenarians because they have good genes, but also because they have both been raised in the same family developing healthy habits and also because their family takes good care of them.

Is Genotype-environment interaction can be easily understood with a livestock example.

The farmer and the dairy cow

Let’s imagine that a small farmer buys a very expensive dairy cow because it is of very good genetic quality. Without a doubt that cow will give more milk than the other cows on the farm thanks to its better genetics. But it is almost certain that, as it is very expensive, the farmer will take better care of it than the other cows, which also influences its high milk production.

In case the matter was not complex enough, we can’t forget luck either. An individual with extraordinary genes and who lives in the best of environments can lose his life very young, for example in a traffic accident.

The progress of molecular biology has also revealed a number of factors, such as the length of telomeres (the ends of chromosomes), which have an influence on longevity.

Despite these difficulties, it has been possible to estimate the weight of genetics, environment and chance.

Having good genes helps, but it is not enough

Despite the emphasis on the importance of “choosing your parents well,” genetic components alone account for 15-20% of variability when it comes to enjoying great longevity.

The lead a healthy life, be in a good environment and live well cared for explains between 25 and 30% of variability in longevity.

The interaction between genotype and environment (having good genes and living a healthy life while being well cared for) is responsible for about 10% of the variation in longevity

The striking thing is that at least 40% depends on chance.

Reaching a centenary is a highly unlikely event. We must have good genes and at the same time take good care of ourselves, and not forget to receive good care. But above all it is necessary to be very lucky.