What should I do if I am experiencing a ransomware attack?

Just over four years ago, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, Telefónica, suffered a ransomware attack that, in addition to leaving the company paralyzed, could have very serious consequences. They asked for a ransom in exchange for recovering the data. In a company the size of Telefónica, the damage would have been irreparable.

The first few minutes are key in a situation like this. In the case of Telefónica, they ordered all computers to be turned off while a team of experts began to work.

Telefónica had plenty of resources to deal with this ransomware, but what if this happens to a much smaller company or even to ourselves? Just by reading the media daily we can find thousands of simultaneous attacks every day towards the most valuable thing that companies and people have: their data.

I have received an attack: the first minutes are key

First of all, it is important to have hired a security service that makes it difficult for any organization or person to attack our computers with ransomware. We asked one of the most important companies in this sector what we should do in the event of a ransomware attack.

From Ransomware Help they state: “the first step when one of our networked computers suffers a ransomware attack, or we believe we have suffered, is to turn off the computer and disconnect it from the network to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Another aspect to take into account in companies, according to Ransomware Help, and that we often ignore, is to decide who should contact cybercriminals. It should be the IT team or the CIOs themselves who make the decisions and communicate it to the rest of the employees.

While working to free computers from ransomware, it is a good idea to look for the backups that we have made of our information, both on solid storage units and in the cloud. In case of losing the information, can be restored from the copy itself. Companies already have data saving protocols but people do not usually have them updated, so we recommend that you do it on a regular basis. There are softwares that do it autonomously so we will not have to worry every day.

If we have not made a backup or cannot access it, Ransomware Help has a data decryption service and a 100% recovery guarantee in case of ransomware. Never, under no circumstances is it recommended to pay the ransom requested by hackers. In fact, statistics show how in up to 92 percent of cases, the ransom money is lost without having recovered the information.

“When a person calls us about having received a ransomware attack, we ask them to send 4 or 5 files from their computer to analyze the type of ransomware that has attacked them. From there we start to fight the virus using our tools to isolate and identify the virus and eventually kill it. ” They clarify from Ransomware Help.

Safety tips: aUpdating of equipment and strong passwords

Finally, to avoid a ransomware attack again or prevent it if we have not suffered it yet, there are two aspects that are key and that we can do ourselves. The first is to keep our equipment always updated, heeding the operating system update recommendations. With every update, new security patches are installed that make our computer less vulnerable.

Second, control user access to our database and establish strong passwords. Also, these passwords must be changed periodically to maintain the level of security.

Who to turn to in case of ransomware

Ransomware Help is one of the companies with the longest track record and the best rating by its customers in data recovery. With More than 25 years of experience, have a service available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An important detail because when we suffer an attack like this, what we want is immediate attention.

From the first moment, they undertake to save and recover our information decrypting the ransomware. For this they have a state-of-the-art team, sophisticated commercial techniques and the necessary and expert guidance in cybersecurity.

