Once the confinement is finished, it should be remembered that there are a series of actions to be carried out on our vehicle before using it again. We review them.

He confinement it has brought with it a parallel consequence, which is that our vehicles have been detained in the garage for longer than usual. For this reason, before we hit the road again, we must follow a series of tips to do it safely, as recommended by the Spanish Association of Entities Collaborating with the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles – AECA-ITV.

The first and most important thing does not have to do with the parts of the car that may have been affected by inactivity, but rather with a prudent maneuver with which to try to eliminate risks derived from coronavirus. Must disinfect the interior, both the steering wheel, the doors, the seats or the windows.

Secondly, it must be verified that the lighting it works correctly. Both front and rear, as well as the turn signals. Just a glance in the garage before you start to make sure of it.

Check the fluid levels, as well as the sleeves that remain in view, lest they have been cracked. One can also make sure that there are no leaking problems in the braking system. Once started and before moving the car, apply the brake for a few seconds. If the pedal maintains the position it is a good sign.

Finally, remember that the first journey you have to take when taking your car again after confinement is to the gas station. There you have to check the tire pressure. They probably lost some air during the period of inactivity. Also, while it lasts, remember that it is advisable to move the car a few centimeters each week to avoid that the weight of the car always falls on the same point of the rubber. If this happens, the wheels can become deformed, which would lead to vibrations and even lack of stability.

ITV DOES NOT EXPIRE

One of the exceptions that the state of alarm in which Spain lives has brought about is the expiration of the ITV. If during this period the initially marked term expires, you can circulate normally, since they will not fine. Of course, once it returns to normal, you have to pass the process as soon as possible.

