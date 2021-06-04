What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video: strong women dominate the screen | Entertainment

The weekend is here and it’s time to relax with new content. If you are looking for new series to get hooked on, these are the ones we recommend for this weekend.

Of all genres, fantasy, mystery, romance, streaming platforms continue to release content, although some go unnoticed. Searching their catalogs for something new to see becomes an odyssey.

If you need new suggestions, here are a few to enjoy during the weekend. Fantasy worlds or strong women who fight in all times and environments. This week there is a series that stands out above the rest Mare of Easttown, not because it is a great premiere, but because of the struggle of its main actress to be herself on screen.

Continuing with that strength and determination, we recommend the life of Zelda fitzgerald in the roaring 20s, straddling New York and Paris. And for the whole family, a novelty on Netflix that brings us a bet designed for a young audience.

HBO Spain is giving away a free week with no commitment of permanence to all its new users. You can cancel whenever you want or keep the subscription for only € 8.99 per month.

Mare of Easttown

HBO takes us to a town in Pennsylvania where the cold is part of everyday life and in which Kate Winslet must juggle between a crime investigation and her personal life that is turned upside down.

This new HBO series has become the protagonist of this week, not because of its plot but because of the actress’s refusal to allow the director to retouch the wrinkles on her face or belly that she shows in a scene from the series. A blow in favor of naturalness that is not the first time that Winslet defends. For her alone, the series is already worth giving a try.

Qualification: Mare of Easttown Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 min. Platform: HBO

Everything started with her

Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald has been hidden for decades in the shadow of the Great Gatsby author, Francis Scott Fitzgerald. However, now justice is beginning to be done and the groundbreaking figure ahead of his time that he was is being recognized. Cristina Ricci gives life in a series to the youngest Zelda who falls in love with Scott and helps him write his books, but for which she never received more than the title of muse.

This series collects the youth of what was “the first American flapper”, a woman willing to break with the established and social norms to enjoy her sexuality without shame. It is an entertaining and smooth series, which, unlike its protagonist, does not intend to scandalize anyone, but it does pay a small tribute to this woman.

Qualification: Everything started with her Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 min. Platform: Prime Video

Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy

We ended up with very different content, destined to be a hit with Netflix’s youth audience. The platform touches various genres in this fantasy adventure series. This series is based on the comic of the same name, whose protagonist is Gus, half boy and half deer.

This protagonist joins together with a battery of also hybrid children in search of answers about their situation and a place in the world. A story with a clear fantastic theme that is committed to offering much more than what you might think at first glance.

Qualification: Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 min. Platform: Netflix