What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video: Parot and Lucifer | Entertainment

These are the series that you should see this weekend on the main streaming platforms. Action and mystery in equal parts.

The month of June is presented lively for entertainment content. The May schedule about to end gives its last blows with two great premieres, the long-awaited continuation of Lucifer and a new Amazon series.

Prime Video is the center of all eyes this week with the purchase of MGM by Amazon, so the company gives way to summer in style. What’s more Parot premieres a police series that draws on the ETA conflict and the Parot doctrine to hook us from the couch.

On the other hand, Disney Plus is calm until its big releases arrive in June, series and films that have been announced for a long time and are awaited with great anticipation. This is what we recommend you to have a good time in front of the television while you disconnect this weekend.

You can now try Amazon Prime Video for free for a month and with no commitment to stay. On this platform you can watch series like American Gods, Hanna and Jack Ryan, as well as hundreds of exclusive movies.

Lucifer

The second part of the fifth season of Lucifer premieres May 28 on Netflix. This series has gained followers all over the world, it is dynamic and Tom Ellis’s charisma is one of its strengths, in case you haven’t hooked on it yet.

Those eight new chapters continue the plot after God’s descent to Earth to mediate the confrontation between Michael and Lucifer, with the threat of retirement that haunts him. We may be facing the end of the series.

Qualification: Lucifer Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 min Platform: Netflix

Legends

While we wait for the premieres that Disney has planned for the month of June, we remind you of a docuseries created exclusively to premiere with the new phase of the Marvel Universe. At the same time as the Scarlet Witch premiere, Disney released “LEGENDS of Marvel Studios.”

In each episode they review a specific character. At the moment, there are the main characters of the series that the platform has released as Agent Carter or Falcon. Perhaps when the premiere of Loki approaches, it will be the villain’s turn.

Qualification: Legends Release date: 2021 Duration: 10 minutes Platform: Disney Plus

Parot

Javier Albalá, Blanca Portillo and Patricia Vico are some of the actors who have worked on this new Amazon series. Intrigue and action to address the Parot Doctrine annulled by the European justice that allowed the release of ETA and other murderers.

Adriana Ugarte must pursue a murderer who tries to do justice on his own by murdering those released in the same way that they murdered. She must also face one of those criminals who raped her years ago. A Spanish production that plays with the reality of Spain and tints of an American crime series.

Qualification: Parot Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 min Platform: Prime Video