What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video: The Underground Railroad | Entertainment

If you are looking for entertainment for this weekend, here are some series to return to a long-awaited time or to learn from that past.

Looking back can bring back good memories or make us reflect on mistakes that should be repeated. For that, there are also series that offer us entertainment and messages with which to learn more about our society.

This weekend we propose two options, depending on your mood you can enter the underground railroad that freed so many slaves in the United States with The Underground Railroad on Prime Video. While if what you need is to escape from problems, you can resort to science fiction.

Netflix has been compiling all the seasons and versions of the galactic saga par excellence. Whether you are trekkie or not you should cheer up and dive into each of the episodes of Star trek from start to finish to see how their people have evolved with the different actors who have played them decade after decade.

Star Trek Marathon

It is not a very new content, but this week we have been homesick for the adventures of the Enterprise. Star Trek is a series with a lot of history, versions and seasons. Finding them all to do a good marathon for the whole weekend is complicated, but for the most part you have them on Netflix, so we have decided to target it as an option to lose ourselves in its universe. we leave you the link to the original series so that later you can continue with the rest of the adaptations.

Qualification: Star Trek Release date: 1968 Duration: 60 min. Platform: Netflix

The backyard band

As we get nostalgic for Star Trek, we can also recall a hit from our childhood, at least for some of us. La Banda del Patio is an animation series for both adults and children, with humorous strokes for all ages, but without a doubt the best were its educational messages from friendship, respect and equality which are still an achievement that the rest of children’s animation has not achieved. This gang hasn’t aged badly at all.

Qualification: the backyard band Release date: 1997 Duration: 30 min Platform: Disney Plus

The Underground Railroad

Amazon Prime Video is premiering, although this series has recently reached the platform going more unnoticed than it should. The Underground Railroad is based on the novel by Colson Whitehead and stars Thuso Mbedu and Joel Edgerton. It tells the story of Cora, a young slave on a Georgia cotton plantation who lives subjected to the cruelty of her masters after being abandoned by her own mother.

A difficult story that reflects one of the hardest moments in the history of mankind. That underground railway by which many slaves tried to escape the horror that they lived in the plantations. It may seem like a story from the past, but its overtones are still felt today.

Qualification: The Underground Railroad Release date: 2021 Duration: 60 min. Platform: Prime Video