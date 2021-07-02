What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video: mystery and lots of science fiction | Entertainment

These are the series that we recommend you watch this weekend in early July, the heat is coming and you want to take refuge at home in front of the television.

If this weekend you no longer think what to watch on television, take a look at the series that we recommend below. Mystery, action and a bit of melancholy so that everyone can choose the one that best suits their mood.

We consider the month of July to premiere with its summer nights in which it is a good plan to watch a series with the cool breeze of the night. Loki can be a good plan for this moment with his intrigues and twists and turns that every day unravel the linear sequence of time in the Marvel universe even more.

If you want a good investigative series and hunt down a serial killer, then open the Netflix app. But if what you are looking for is a mix between science fiction and melancholy, Solos is in fashion after its premiere on Amazon. You choose.

The hunt

If you want to see a mystery series, the classic chase between investigator and murderer, we recommend you retrieve La Caza from the Netflix catalog. It is not a recent premiere, but it is a good series to do a marathon of the three seasons this weekend.

https://www.netflix.com/search?q=la%20caza&jbv=70272726 is the investigator who must hunt down Jamie Dornan. The plot takes place in Northern Ireland where Paul Specto (Dornan) is an apparently normal guy with a good job and an ideal family. However, at night he is dedicated to murdering women.

Title: La Caza Release date: 2016 Duration: 90 min. Platform: Netflix

Loki

Little by little the story of Loki makes more sense. The Marvel villain has entered the genre of time travel in this series that is further deconstructing the history of The Avengers and their fight against Thanos. The chapters advance and the world of The Guardians of Time becomes even more complicated.

The new stage of the Marvel universe is being completed with this series that promises to be key for future series and films. Even The Simpsons are preparing a tribute chapter to this story. It is essential to reserve a while this weekend to review what this last chapter tells us.

Qualification: Loki Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 min. Platform: Disney Plus

Alone

Amazon brings together a great cast of actors in seven chapters to reflect on the last year. This series seems at first focused on science fiction, but its plot is life itself: family, loneliness, fear. All those feelings that have assailed us throughout the last 12 months at some point.

Many people may not need to see Helen Mirren or Anne Hathaway in this series to discover what they have been thinking to themselves for a long time, but for many others this series wants them to be reflected and accompanied in that process of discovery.

Title: Solos Release date: 2021 Duration: 30 min. Platform: Prime Video