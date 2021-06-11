What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video: Lupine and Loki, the most anticipated releases | Entertainment

Tom Hiddelston and Omar Sy compete to be the protagonists of the week with their respective premiere series on Netflix and Disney Plus.

They both play tricks, deceive others and are kings of escapism. Lupine and Loki are the series and protagonists that the public had been waiting for months. Two charismatic characters to enjoy this weekend on the couch.

Lupine arrives with its second season in its entirety so we can binge and see the story from beginning to end, at least the ending that is available, because no one has said that there cannot be a third season.

Loki, for his part, will arrive calmly, pretending to be interesting and leaving his audience wanting more episodes each week. Even so when you finish these two series you may also have to give Them a chance, a terrifying series from Prime Video that promises tension in abundance.

Lupine

The first season of Lupine was an immediate hit with Netflix audiences, but the pandemic has slowed the continuation of those first five episodes more than we would like. Lupine is a tribute on many levels to the classic books that had their well-known anime series adaptation. A white-collar thief who pursues justice and a bit of revenge. It is an entertaining and fast series that will surely be a success again with this second season.

Qualification: Lupine Release year: 2020 Duration: 60 minutes Platform: Netflix

Loki

Expectations are very high, after the Scarlet Witch and Vision series or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s most charismatic villain arrives. Loki has started releasing chapters like the rest of its predecessors, one a week.

Tom Hiddleston gets back into the skin of this character to tell us what happens after his disappearance with the Tesseract after the Battle of New York in Avengers Endgame. There will be references to the other series and plots as always and that is already a good reason to sit in front of the screen.

Qualification: Loki Release year: 2021 Duration: 50 minutes Platform: Disney Plus

Them

The mixture of social criticism and fantasy is a classic that is seen a lot on the screen lately, big or small, Them is one of the stories that mixes these two universes. This new horror series from Prime Video introduces us to a black family from North Carolina who move to a white neighborhood in Los Angeles. They will have to face supernatural shadows that are no more scary than the racism prevailing in the society of the 50s.

Qualification: Them Release year: 2021 Duration: 60 minutes Platform: Prime Video