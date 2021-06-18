What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video: Elite returns | Entertainment

Elite is the series that is going to be talked about the most in the coming days, the fourth season arrives. This and others are the series that we recommend for the weekend.

This weekend begins with a major premiere. After the wait, the fourth season of Elite has just landed, one of Netflix’s most successful series internationally. The group of students from a private center that has had many spectators in suspense in recent years.

Its cast and the intrigue evident in each episode has kept the public glued to the screen until the end of its third season without wanting to leave the Las Encinas Institute. The children of the Spanish elite return with a fourth season which promises to maintain the level of previous installments.

Those who are not very attracted to this story, can bet on other series such as the classic alien invasion featuring Disney Plus or the life of one of the greatest artists and inventors in history, Leonardo on Amazon Prime Video.

Elite

If there is one title that stands out above the rest this week, it is Elite. The Netflix series has been a success so far and no less is expected for the fourth season that premieres this Friday, June 18.

This Spanish production has everything you need to succeed among youth and adult audiences: it has a young cast, addresses current issues that concern teenagers, and has a component of intrigue and mystery that keeps the viewer on edge. The fourth season promises to maintain this level until the end.

Qualification: Elite Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minutes Platform: Netflix

War of the worlds

Since that radio broadcast by Orson Welles, the War of the Worlds has produced many versions on the big screen and on the small screen. This series presents the same premise but currently, an apocalyptic world due to the threat of an alien race that does not come to Earth to make friends.

For lovers of science fiction and action it is a good way to spend a Saturday afternoon with its two seasons on Disney Plus.

Qualification: War of Worlds Release date: 2019 Duration: 50 minutes Platform: Disney Plus

Leonardo

For the followers of the great Leonardo Da Vinci comes a series in which they show us his youth and struggles to become the great artist and inventor that we know today. Da Vinci did not have it easy despite his talent, the plot begins when he is accused of murder and then returns several years ago and tells us how he got to that situation.

The series does not run throughout his life and mixes a police plot and drama, in addition to denouncing the persecution of homosexuality in which Da Vinci is accused on several occasions. It is an easy plot to follow, where the most interesting thing is to see his evolution as an artist and recognize some of his most iconic works.

Qualification: Leonardo Release date: 2021 Duration: 50 minutes Platform: Prime Video