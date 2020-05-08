In the midst of a halt due to the coronavirus crisis, the large American open networks are facing the moment of deciding which of their programs will continue for another year and which ones have run out of patience. The traditional upfronts (large meetings with their advertisers and other agents in the audiovisual industry in which the networks present their new programming) were scheduled to take place the week of May 11. This year they will not take place in person, but digitally or televised.

The show must go on, but it will go on with complications. The break in the recordings has fully affected the pilot season, when the chains prepare their future series, possibly causing the chains to have the widest hand to renew titles on the tightrope in the face of the difficulties of starting a new production from scratch. It is also unclear when the recordings of the series that are already underway can be resumed … Everything is uncertainty, but while things are going on, waiting for how events unfold.

We review the situation of the American series of the large open networks (Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS and The CW) and their new bets for the next course. This article will be updated as news is released.

NBC

Three of the protagonists of ‘This Is Us’.

The Chicago franchise has been renewed for three more seasons each, as has Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and New Amsterdam. This Is Us has already been renewed last year for three new seasons, so you have another two assured. Those with the most complicated future are the novelties of this year. Among the new projects in their portfolio, many comedies and productions that have been running for months.

Renewed: The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Ley y Orden: UVE, New Amsterdam, Superstor, This Is Us.

Canceled / Have ended: Blindspot, The Good Place, The InBetween, Sunnyside, Will & Grace, Bluff City Law,

Waiting: Good Girls, Manifest, Council of Dads, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme, Perfect Harmony, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

News:

The Kenan Show: Comedy that was postponed last year and that the channel recovers this year and that stars Kenan Thompson, from Saturday Night Live.

Young Rock: Comedy inspired by the life of Dwayne Johnson.

Untitled comedy written by Tina Fey and starring Ted Danson.

Law and Order spin off with Christopher Meloni.

ABC

An image from the series ‘The Good Doctor’.

There is still a lot of work to do in terms of renewal and cancellation announcements, but most of them will most likely return for at least one more season. As for news, the chain has already given the green light to the production of a season of a new creation by David E. Kelley and another series is pending for release, United We Fall.

Renewed: The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19.

Canceled / Have ended: Fresh Off the Boat, How to Defend an Assassin, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Modern Family, Reef Break.

Waiting: A Million Little Tihngs, black-ish, The Conners, For Life, Emergence The Goldbergs, The Rookie, Stumptown, American Housewife, Bless This Mess, mixed-ish, Schooled, Single Parents, The Baker & The Beauty.

News:

The Big Sky: David E. Kelley is the creator of this police thriller.

Fox

It is also possible that it will renew yet another series. At the moment it only has a novelty, an animation series, but three titles are pending for release, Fithy Rich, The Great North and neXt, which could add to the chain’s autumn releases.

Renewed: 911, 911: Lone Star, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Duncanville, Family Guy.

Canceled / Have ended: Empire, Almost Family, Deputy, 90210.

Waiting: Prodigal Son, Last Man Standing, Bob’s Burgers, The Resident, Outmatched.

News:

Housebroken: Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan, Clea DuVall, Will Forte and Tony Hale voice this animated series that explores human neurosis through a group of animals that live in a neighborhood on the outskirts of the city.

CBS

This chain has already done its homework and announced all the renewals (quite a few) and cancellations (few more than they already knew were ending this year). It remains to be seen why new titles will bet for next season.

Renewed: Evil, MacGyver, Young Sheldon, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, All Rise, Blood & Treasure, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola , The Neighborhood, SWAT, The Unicorn.

Canceled / Have ended: Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Scretary, Man With a Plan, Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Tommy.

News: has not yet announced anything about it.

The CW

Following its habit of announcing the renovations well in advance and of renovating practically its entire grill, the channel focused on a youth audience has fulfilled this year as well and has already done its homework, with the exception of Katy Keene, who still does not know her destination. Superman and Lois Lane as young parents and a new version of Walker, Texas Ranger will be their main novelties.

Renewed: Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, All American, Burden of Truth, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, The Outpost, Pandora, Roswell, New Mexico.

Canceled / Have ended: The 100, Arrow, Supernatural.

Waiting: Katy Keene.

News:

Superman & Lois: Greg Berlanti produces this series focused on how the popular comic book couple copes with their work and their role as parents in today’s world.

Walker: Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) stars in this remake of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Cable chains and online platforms

At this time the news comes mainly from the open channels. Pay TV and online platforms carry their own schedule of confirmations and renewals. But even so, we review below some of the main series of the payment that you already know will return with a new season and thus complete this journey through the state of American television fiction.

Renewed: Bosch, The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, Goliath, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love, Undone, Betrer Call Saul (sixth and final season), Fear the Walking Dead, NOS4A2, The Walking Dead, Dickinson, For All Humanity, Little America, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Pennyworth, American Horror Story, Fargo, Pose, Avenue 5, Barry, Euphoria, Gentleman Jack, The Dark Material, Insecure, The Great Friend, Succession, Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, For 13 Reasons (fourth and final season), After Life, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Crown, Dark (third and final season), Derry Girls, Disenchantment, Elite, GLOW (fourth and final season), The Haunting of Bly Manor, Locke & Key, The Paper House, Russian Doll, Sex Education, Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, You, Shameless (11th and final season) , American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience, Outlander, Search Party, The Alienist, Younge r.