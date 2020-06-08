Despite an unprecedented international effort, the new coronavirus, dubbed SARS-CoV-2, continues to advance, infecting thousands of people every day.

Six months after the first cases of covid-19, the disease causing this pathogen, were discovered, what have scientists discovered when trying to contain it?

The new coronavirus took everyone by surprise.

While much of the world was preparing to welcome the new year 2020, Dr. Li Wenliang was working in the Emergency Department of Wuhan Central Hospital, where seven patients, all with pneumonia, had been quarantined.

Dr. Li texted a group of colleagues on a private WeChat on December 30, warning them of a possible viral outbreak.

Three days after texting his colleagues, Li was detained by police, along with eight other doctors, for “spreading rumors,” according to Chinese media.

Shortly after returning to work, Li contracted covid-19. He died on February 7, at age 34, leaving a son and his wife pregnant.

Throughout the last weeks of December 2019, as more doctors and nurses, in addition to Dr. Li, began to warn of a possible viral outbreak, health workers were the first to notice that most of their patients were working at the Huanan Market in Wuhan, where all kinds of animals were sold, from live poultry to fish, reptiles and other wild animals.

As more and more cases of the mystery virus emerged, on December 31, the Wuhan Health Commission released its first official report to Beijing.

The following day, the market was quarantined.

Today, scientists are unanimous in believing that a large outbreak occurred in the market, but it seems unlikely that it was the place where the virus first emerged.

Just nine days after the first reported death of a covid-19 patient on January 11, cases had already been reported in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

In just six months, covid-19 has spread to 188 countries and infected more than 6.6 million people.

Profiling an assassin

“Our first question is always, what is it?” Says immunology professor Kristian Andersen

Andersen’s lab specializes in infectious disease genetics. Investigate how viruses jump from animals to humans and cause large-scale outbreaks.

As well as a third of the world population, Professor Kristian Andersen is living and working in quarantine.

Deciphering the genome of a virus generally takes months, even years.

However, on January 10, scientists at the Wuhan Virology Institute, led by Professor Yong-Zhen Zhang, published the first genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, arguably the most crucial piece of the puzzle, after analyzing nasal samples. from infected patients.

The complete genetic code would reveal exactly what it was and how it could be spread.

“As soon as we saw that first sequence, we knew right away that it was a type of coronavirus, and that it was 80% identical to SARS,” says Andersen.

The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus caused an outbreak in Asia between 2002 and 2003 that infected nearly 8,000 people and killed nearly 800.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Hundreds of them circulate among animals such as pigs, camels, bats and cats.

SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid-19, is only the seventh coronavirus believed to have jumped from another animal to a human.

According to Wuhan medical researchers, the first human case of covid-19 was that of an elderly man from Wuhan who developed symptoms since December 1, 2019 and who had no conclusive links to the Huanan market.

“Our second question is how can we diagnose it, leading to testing and understanding of how the virus is transmitted,” says Andersen.

“And the third question is how can we develop vaccines against it? Everything can be answered with genetics,” he says.

“Ultimately, this started in a bat. We know this is a completely natural virus, because there are many similar viruses found in bats,” he explains. “What we don’t know is how it got to humans.”

They have also seen strong similarities to another similar virus found in pangolins, one of the most trafficked mammals in Asia.

Could the virus have jumped from a bat to another intermediary animal like a pangolin, where it picked up some additional proteins, before finally jumping into a human? For scientists, the research continues.

Doctors in Wuhan have alerted patients infected with a new virus since December.

In China, just two days after sharing the first SARS-CoV-2 gene sequence with the world, local authorities closed Professor Zhang’s laboratory and revoked his research license.

According to the Chinese media, they never gave an official reason, but the team’s contribution to the world had already taken root.

“Without that first sequence, we couldn’t have started any of these jobs,” says Andersen. “It is all thanks to these scientists who deliver crucial information at incredible speed.”

Track, trace, isolate

As the pandemic progressed, scientists began tracking the virus in two ways.

On the ground, researchers known as “contact trackers” began to track down and isolate potential infected; while remotely, other experts began tracing the virus’ genetic code, to understand how fast it was spreading across the world.

Contact trackers

South Korea, a nation of 51 million people, stands out as one of the most successful countries in the world to contain covid-19.

Much of this success has been attributed to the country’s ability to mobilize a small army of contact trackers: detectives trained to trace the connections between a positive case of covid-19 and its most recent contacts.

Trackers must decide who should be instructed to self-isolate or, in some cases, quarantine an entire building or organization, such as an office, hospital, or nursing home.

With just a handful of cases during January and early February, many South Koreans thought that perhaps a major outbreak had been prevented.

Health workers were the first to notice that most of their patients worked at the Huanan market in Wuhan, where all kinds of animals were sold.

However, in late February, in a single city, Daegu, there was a sudden escalation of thousands of reported cases in a few days.

This patient tested positive for covid-19 on February 17. Thanks to the trackers’ work, all of their most recent contacts – which, surprisingly, turned out to be more than 1,000 in 10 days – were instructed to isolate themselves, thus preventing an even larger outbreak.

After being involved in a car accident on February 6, patient 31 was admitted to a hospital on February 7, where she had close contact with about 128 people.

Then he was temporarily released from the hospital to pick up some belongings from home, a two and a half hour round trip.

Later that week, he discharged several times, once to have lunch with someone, and twice to attend a two-hour religious service with about 1,000 people.

Professor Kim Jong-Yeon is in charge of the contact trackers in Daegu, South Korea.

As part of the Daegu epidemiology team, Professor Kim Jong-Yeon is responsible for the city’s contact trackers.

Kim says that only if people are evasive do they use more rigorous methods, such as investigating their credit card transactions and their location or phone history. People like the patient 31.

“At first, patient 31 didn’t tell us she was from Shincheonji Church. It was us, the contact trackers, who later found out she was a member,” says Kim.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus has approximately 300,000 members across the country.

Due to the secret nature of the church, Kim says the most difficult part of the investigation was trying to establish who had also visited the church during that week.

“We finally got a list of the 9,000 church members. At first, we started calling and asking if they had any symptoms. About 1,200 people said yes, but others refused to be tested and quarantined,” he says. .

The Jesus Shincheonji Church has approximately 300,000 members across South Korea.

Because hundreds of people were reluctant to reveal their association with the church, the professor says the government had no choice but to issue an executive order for all the faithful to isolate themselves.

However, in other parts of the world, the virus continued to progress unabated. Tracking the virus on every continent became vital to the scientific community.

The answer to this problem lies in the clues that remain in the genetic code of the virus since it began to replicate and spread.

A trail of evidence

The purple dot above Wuhan represents the first nasal samples taken from covid-19 patients and analyzed by scientists to reveal the virus’s genome, a chain of 30,000 genetic letters that contains everything the virus needs to replicate and spread.

Since the discovery of the genome, scientists around the world have continued to analyze tens of thousands of nasal samples, uploading their results to the GISAID platform, one of the few open source databases.

By repeatedly sequencing the genome thousands of times, as it spreads, scientists can trace mutations in the genetic code: small errors, “typos” in the letter string. Like a trail of clues left by the virus, sequentially following a series of mutations can show how the virus is spreading across borders.

By later establishing a timeline of events, experts can understand when and how the virus sprang from Wuhan to New York.

With more than 37,000 samples now sequenced from around the world, the devastatingly infectious nature of SARS-CoV-2 has been fully revealed.

Epidemiologist Emma Hodcroft works with Nextstrain, a group of scientists and coders who extract key information from the tens of thousands of sequences published in GISAID, to create an open source map, a real-time snapshot of the mutant genome, as the virus spreads across the world.

Dr. Emma Hodcroft seeks to create an open data map of the SARS-CoV-2 genome and its mutations.

“People may not know when or where they became infected. But the genome data is much more reliable,” says Hodcroft.

Especially where information is lacking, such as Iran.

Mysterious Links

In late January, Hodcroft and the Nextstain team began noticing a series of samples with extremely similar genomes, sharing identical mutations, but from eight different countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom, USA, China and the Netherlands.

Following the trail of evidence over time, the team was initially unable to determine where this group of samples came from.

“They were closely grouped in the tree [del virus]”Hodcroft says.” This was a surprise, because people seemed to have nothing else in common. But then we discovered that several of the Australian samples had a history of going to Iran. “

“This was really powerful, because at the time we had no samples from Iran. But this discovery meant that we could say, with great confidence, that these owners of the samples had been infected in Iran or by someone who had recently been in Iran,” Explain.

Tracking the genome is a very powerful tool for understanding how the virus is spreading across an entire region.

Since then, contact trackers on the ground have attributed the main outbreak in Iran to the holy city of Qom. Every day, it received thousands of religious tourists, so the virus spread from Qom to all of Iran’s provinces in less than two weeks.

Muslims distanced socially while praying during Eid al-Fitr in Iran.

Now, when it comes to containing SARS-CoV-2, one big problem remains: the virus’s unique and chaotic ability to move through a population, sometimes triggering deadly disease, but more frequently, causing mild or no symptoms.

Investigating the silent spread of covid-19 between symptomless individuals is inherently difficult. However, an important piece of the puzzle emerged from a small rural village in northern Italy.

An invisible threat

Covid-19’s first death in Italy took place in the small and isolated village of Vo ‘, in the Vento region, home to around 3,000 people, less than an hour from Venice.

As soon as the country’s first death was announced on February 21, local authorities made the decision to isolate the entire village and began repeatedly testing all residents, regardless of whether they showed symptoms or not.

Scientifically, this created a unique opportunity, with thousands of people undergoing repeated testing while living in quarantine.

Italian soldiers patrol the perimeter of the small town of Vo ‘, where the first death from covid-19 was recorded in Italy.

Leading the research was a local microbiologist, associate professor Enrico Lavezzo.

“More than 40% of people who carried the virus were not even aware that it could be infecting others. This is a big problem in containing such an infectious disease,” says Lavezzo.

Professor Enrico Lavezzo is responsible for the study that detected the “silent spread” of SARS-CoV-2.

Lavezzo’s group was one of the first to establish the scale of asymptomatic cases. Since then, other studies have established estimates of up to 70%.

The other surprising finding of the Italian investigation was that out of 3,000 villagers, not a single child under the age of 10 tested positive.

“We are not saying that children cannot become infected. This has been shown by other studies. But the fact that at least a dozen of them lived with infected people, but were not infected, is strange and needs further investigation,” says the Lavezzo.

The main reason that SARS-CoV-2 continues to advance incessantly is because, compared to other coronaviruses, it appears capable of infecting large numbers of people, who unintentionally help the virus to spread it further.

But why is this pathogen so unique in its ability to cause such a wide range of symptoms, from a mild cough to life-threatening breathing difficulties? And according to Professor Lavezzo’s results, why would children be less affected?

A deadly combination

Scientists have discovered that the virus can only enter the human body in one way: by latching on to specific receptors on the surface of cells, known as ACE-2.

Scripps Research, in the laboratory of Professor Michael Farzan, was the first to discover the ACE-2 receptor, during the SARS outbreak in 2003.

The laboratory of professor of immunology and microbiology Mike Farzan was responsible for discovering ACE-2 receptors, by which SARS-CoV-2 binds to human cells.

However, as Farzan explains, the problem with ACE-2s is that they exist throughout the body, inside the nose, lungs, intestines, even the heart, kidneys, and brain.

From an infection in the nose, which leads to a loss of the sense of smell, to an inflammation in the lungs, which causes a severe cough.

By infecting the upper respiratory tract, nose, and upper lungs, the inflammation causes coughing and sneezing, which quickly spread the disease. Meanwhile, infecting the lower respiratory tract can cause serious and life-threatening breathing problems.

X-ray of a 68-year-old man with severe symptoms of covid-19. The white areas on the edges show inflammation of their alveoli, the reason why some patients have difficulty breathing.

The evidence on whether children are more or less likely to transmit the virus than adults remains unclear.

Professor Farzan says scientists now have evidence that children, who account for less than 2% of cases, have fewer ACE-2 receptors in the lower lungs compared to adults.

“This means that children will be less prone to the disease, at least to develop the type of severe pneumonia that adults have experienced,” says Farzan.

However, they have a large number of receptors in the upper lungs, he explains.

“They will still be able to transmit the virus to other people, because that upper respiratory tract is really important for the virus to pass to the next person,” he says.

It is because of the devastating efficiency with which the virus multiplies, that despite six months of research, scientists believe that the only way to really end the pandemic, and prevent future waves of the virus, is a vaccine.

The race for a vaccine

There are currently 124 different groups vying to be the first to develop a covid-19 vaccine.

Professor Jorge Kalil, medical director of the University of Sao Paulo, leads one of the few trials taking place in Brazil, a country paralyzed by the coronavirus, but whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, continues to attend anti-quarantine protests, despite that regional authorities order confinements in most of the country’s main cities.

Professor Jorge Kalil is leading a project to find a vaccine against covid-19 in Brazil.

In response to some groups claiming they could have a vaccine ready as early as September, and that manufacturing and distribution would take an additional 12-18 months, Kalil is skeptical.

He says it’s about being rigorous, not rushing to be the first.

“The winner will be the one with the best vaccine, the one that works for the largest number of people, ideally 90%, and that stops both symptoms and transmission,” he says.

Kalil believes that to end the pandemic, what is needed is a vaccine that works for older people and people with pre-existing health problems, who will struggle the most to develop antibodies in response to a vaccine.

So unless a vaccine works for most people, including the most vulnerable, he believes that covid-19 will continue to spread.

Until this Sunday, Brazil was the second country with the most cases of covid-19 in the world.

Cemetery for confirmed and suspected victims of covid-19 in Manaus, Brazil.

Reporter – Claire Press

Additional reporting – Bugyeong Jung

Editors – Ben Allen and Jacky Martens

Illustrations – Charlie Newland

Thanks to Victoria Lindrea, Courtney Tims, Angelo Attanasio, Juliana Gragnani and Woongbee Lee