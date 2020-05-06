When it comes to losing weight, it is not only our appearance and slim down, too our health: overweight and obesity are risk factors for many serious diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, among others.

So there are many of us who strive to find a affordable method, easy to incorporate into our day to day and effective to remove some kilos of body fat.

Could walking be that method? Is it possible to lose weight by incorporating a simple activity like walking and without the need for a diet? The answer is somewhat more complex than a yes or no. Walking is actually one of the best ways to incorporate exercise into your daily life, but on its own, it is unlikely to help you lose weight.

Walking burns calories

Let’s start by explaining that to lose weight, it is necessary your body burning more calories than it consumes. Calories are the energy that the body needs to carry out all its functions, which allow you to move, breathe and think.

However, each person uses a different amount of calories. The total depends on your age, sex, genetics and your daily level of physical activity.

In our current, mostly sedentary lifestyle, incorporate physical activity into our customs it is in many cases a conscious effort. Walking more can help you get there,

Depending on your weight, sex and age, walk at a leisurely pace 1.5 kilometers burns about a 100 calories. Study found that people not used to exercise walking about 5 kilometers an hour (a light pace), they burn about 270 calories at the hour.

To increase the calories burned, it is worth accelerating the pace or walking in areas with slopes.

Walking burns abdominal fat

Store a lot body fat around the waist It is related to an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes. In fact, a waist circumference greater than 102 centimeters in men and 88 centimeters in women is called abdominal obesity.

One of the most effective ways to reduce abdominal fat is to do it regularly. aerobic exercise, such as walking. In a small study it was observed that obese women who walked 50 to 70 minutes three times a week for 12 weeks reduced their waist on average by about 2.8 centimeters and lost 1.5% of their body fat.

Another study found that people on a calorie-controlled diet who walked one hour five times a week for 12 weeks lost 3.7 inches of waist and 1.3% more body fat than people who only followed the diet to lose weight. .

Walking helps maintain new weight

Many people who lose weight later have trouble maintaining the new weight. To get it, exercise regularly It is crucial, something that can be achieved precisely by walking: walking not only increases daily activity, but also helps to build more muscle, which in turn helps burn more calories even while resting.

According to some studies, to maintain a stable weight the most recommended is walk about 150 minutes a week. However, if you have lost a lot of weight, you may need something else, about 200 minutes a week to avoid regaining it.

How much do you have to walk, and at what rate, to lose weight?

If you want to incorporate this activity into your daily life to lose weight, think that going for a walk with your dog around the block is fine if your previous level of activity was nil (a little is always better than nothing), but that is not enough and that you will have to increase the time and intensity of the walk if you really want to notice its effects.

The ideal way to lose weight is to walk like minimum about 150 minutes a week, in total 2 and a half hours. He tries to walk almost every day, and don’t skip more than one in a row. If you want to lose weight, being consistent in your new habits is the most important thing. Again, ideally, each session will last at least about 30 minutes.

The reason is that during the first 20-30 minutes of exercise, your body uses the sugars in the blood as fuel, and it is from that moment when turns to body fat to continue maintaining your activity level.

As for the rhythm, try to find a speed that will keep you between 60 and 70% of your maximum heart rate. Normally that means walking at a light pace, between 5 and 6 kilometers per hour (between 3,000 and 4,500 steps every 30 minutes), but it can vary according to your usual level of physical activity.

Does walking without diet lose weight?

We are sorry to tell you that, in all probability, no. While exercising and staying active is essential for staying healthy and a great help when it comes to losing weight, food is the protagonist and the most effective way to achieve it.

As we have already said, losing weight depends on balance between the calories you eat and those you burn: the former must be less than the latter. It is what we call a caloric deficit, and it is the only true secret to burning body fat.

This means that neither walking, running nor any type of physical activity will help you lose weight if your diet does not take into account caloric intake and places it below your daily calorie needs. This deficit does not need to be very pronounced: it must be large enough so that its effects are noticeable, albeit gradually, but not so much that you starve or your body cannot function.

In short: walking is an affordable and convenient form of exercise It can help you both lose weight and keep it off later. To achieve this, practice it about 150 minutes a week at a good pace, and try not to skip more than one day in a row. Of course, if you want to lose weight, it is mandatory you will also have to take into account your diet.

Images | Unsplash

