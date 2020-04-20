There are patients severely affected by the new coronavirus who may suffer a thrombosis called “disseminated intravascular coagulation”. Such patients may also require the use of respirators, warn infectious, immunological and hematological experts consulted by Infobae.

The clarification arises from the a rumor circulated on social networks and communication platforms that it is said that in Italy the use of respirators has begun to be discouraged and to promote the indication of drugs to treat the sick. But it’s just about false information which is part of the current “infodemic” or disinformation epidemic.

That rumor about that thrombosis in severe patients with COVID-19 can even cause harm, since it generates more confusion in family members and in the general public. The use of respirators (or mechanical ventilation equipment) is necessary if the patient is in respiratory failure, and can save lives, pointed to Infobae the president of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases, Omar Sued. “Disseminated intravascular coagulation” is one of the most frequent complications of the infection and has been identified since the first case series in China, “he added.

“COVID-19 is a new disease in the world, which was only recently described last January. From the scientific research in different countries, there are groups that are working both to identify the mechanisms of progression of the coronavirus infection -including complications- and the potential therapies that can be specifically indicated according to the time of the evolution of the infection in each patient ”, he explained to Infobae Gabriel Rabinovich, researcher in immunogenetics at Conicet and the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires and a foreign member of the United States Academy of Sciences.

“Today it is known that the new coronavirus can damage not only the lungs but also other organs such as the kidneys of patients. At the beginning of the disease, the virus infects cells that express the ACE2 receptor. An immune response is generated that allows the virus to be controlled in most patients. But in a minority of patients, the disease goes into a severe phase and an exacerbated inflammatory response mediated by macrophages and other substances would be triggered. In some of these severe patients, thrombosis occurs, and an attempt is being made to explain why it occurs. For these patients, different strategies are being studied to reduce the exacerbated inflammatory response and the thrombosis phenomena, “he added.

Up to 15% of COVID-19 patients go into the severe stage with pneumonia, severe respiratory failure, and shock. “Disseminated intravascular coagulation,” which is a particular type of thrombosis with consumption of coagulation factors and platelets that occurs in microcirculation, may also occur in some of the severely ill. It can be triggered by other health problems, ”said Andrea Rossi, head of the Hematology Service of the Favaloro Foundation. “When one of the markers of thrombosis is very high, it may indicate the risk that the patient develops acute respiratory distress syndrome, and that it requires mechanical ventilation,” said Dr. Rossi.

“It is worth clarifying that when developing ‘disseminated intravascular coagulation’ does not mean that the patient with COVID-19 must be treated with anticoagulants. Because until now its efficacy for COVID-19 and its safety have not been demonstrated. It is not yet known whether anticoagulants can cause more adverse effects than benefits for critically ill patients, ”warned Martín Stryjewski, head of hospitalization at the CEMIC Center and member of the board of directors of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases.

“Approximately 50% of critically ill COVID-19 patients require mechanical ventilation, popularly known as respirators, to increase their oxygenation. In patients with thrombosis, they may also need respirators. There is no scientific evidence to the contrary, ”said Stryjewski, with a master’s degree in clinical research from Duke University in the United States. In addition, he reported that antibiotics are being given in all cases of critically ill patients.