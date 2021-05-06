What Science Says About Hair Loss

Yes, we suffer stress, we get nervous, or sad, we live in tiring situations, but the hair is not thrown into free fall fleeing from a bad emotional situation. According to science, what happens is that, in moments of anxiety and tension, your body produces free radicals that damage tissues, the blood supply is reduced and, for example, the capillary flank is “depleted” of nutrients.

At this point, the science of plants comes to your aid again, which are capable of intensely nourishing your hair from within your body. To make treatment easy, Phytophanère is presented in ingestible capsules with high concentrations of active plant molecules. As a sign of its effectiveness, this supplement has been on the market for 40 years and continues to help men and women to keep their hair healthy and avoid hair loss processes by feeding it with vitamins C and E – powerful antioxidants, involved in the preservation of the hair bulb – , borage oil –which ensures a balanced supply of essential fatty acids and unsaturated fatty acids–, zinc and natural extracts.