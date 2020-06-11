If you want to know if your Samsung mobile will be updated to Android 11, see this complete list.
In addition to having good hardware or a magnificent camera, a phone –and a brand– Support in the form of security patches and updates should also be required. When buying a smartphone, it is important to know if that device will have support from its creators and that no one likes to pay money to later have an outdated and therefore vulnerable product.
The problem comes when these brands launch a multitude of smartphones throughout the year. A clear example is Samsung and that is that its catalog of devices is not exactly short. How many of your current phones will receive Android 11? We think it is quite important to know this before making any purchase.
These are the Samsung phones that will update to Android 11
Although it may seem like a lie, the truth is that the Samsung firm is one of the Android phone brands with the best update policy. And not just its newer, higher-end devices like the Galaxy S20, as even the “veteran” Galaxy S7 received support even 4 years after its launch.
Samsung’s digital news portal SAMMobile, has listed all the Samsung devices that will feature the future new version of Google’s operating system. As a general rule, Samsung’s policy is to update your devices with two “big” updates. This means that if a device came onto the market with Android 9, it is most likely that it will also receive Android 11. The question that we no longer know is, when? That already depends on the South Koreans.
The complete list of samsung devices is the next:
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A10
Galaxy A10e
Galaxy A10s
Galaxy A11
Galaxy A20
Galaxy A20e
Galaxy A20s
Galaxy A21
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A30
Galaxy A30s
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A40
Galaxy A41
Galaxy A50
Galaxy A50s
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A60
Galaxy A70
Galaxy A70s
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A80
Galaxy A8s
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy M01
Galaxy M11
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M30s
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M40
Galaxy Xcover 4s
Galaxy Xcover FieldPro
Galaxy Xcover Pro
Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10 + / S10 5G
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE / 5G)
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy S20 series (LTE / 5G)
Galaxy Fold (LTE / 5G)
Galaxy Z Flip
Galaxy Tab S5e
Galaxy Tab S6
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019
Galaxy Tab Active Pro
How can we check there is no small work ahead of Samsung hence there are no dates. The safest thing is that its most powerful and most current terminals receive said update of Android 11 the first and the rest gradually.
By the way! We have a new episode of our podcast! Listen Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify.
Follow Andro4all