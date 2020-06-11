If you want to know if your Samsung mobile will be updated to Android 11, see this complete list.

In addition to having good hardware or a magnificent camera, a phone –and a brand– Support in the form of security patches and updates should also be required. When buying a smartphone, it is important to know if that device will have support from its creators and that no one likes to pay money to later have an outdated and therefore vulnerable product.

The problem comes when these brands launch a multitude of smartphones throughout the year. A clear example is Samsung and that is that its catalog of devices is not exactly short. How many of your current phones will receive Android 11? We think it is quite important to know this before making any purchase.

These are the Samsung phones that will update to Android 11

Although it may seem like a lie, the truth is that the Samsung firm is one of the Android phone brands with the best update policy. And not just its newer, higher-end devices like the Galaxy S20, as even the “veteran” Galaxy S7 received support even 4 years after its launch.

Samsung’s digital news portal SAMMobile, has listed all the Samsung devices that will feature the future new version of Google’s operating system. As a general rule, Samsung’s policy is to update your devices with two “big” updates. This means that if a device came onto the market with Android 9, it is most likely that it will also receive Android 11. The question that we no longer know is, when? That already depends on the South Koreans.

The complete list of samsung devices is the next:

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10e

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A60

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M40

Galaxy Xcover 4s

Galaxy Xcover FieldPro

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10 + / S10 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy S20 series (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Fold (LTE / 5G)

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

How can we check there is no small work ahead of Samsung hence there are no dates. The safest thing is that its most powerful and most current terminals receive said update of Android 11 the first and the rest gradually.

