Popular athletes at a competition in Australia.WILL BURGESS / .

In a few weeks, the coronavirus has caused a pandemic with very serious consequences on mortality, and the activities of people’s daily lives. In addition to confinement and personal hygiene measures, such as frequent and thorough hand cleaning, frequent ventilation of confined spaces, coughing by covering the mouth and nose with the elbow crease, and wearing masks or gloves, it is recommended that people maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters between them to avoid contagion from person to person. However, this safety distance is indicated only for the case of two people who are still and breathing normally, which must be greater, as some studies on the matter show.

Why is it recommended that we maintain a safe distance to prevent coronavirus infection?

Because different studies have shown that viruses similar to Covid-19, such as the SARS virus (a virus that developed an epidemic in 2002), are often spread by micro-droplets of saliva that carry this virus. and that infected people release when they sneeze, cough or breathe. These drops of water, which are generally so small that they cannot be seen by the human eye, carry the virus and can infect another person when they inhale air containing those drops or when they receive those invisible drops in their hand and hold their hand to the face.

Why is it considered that the safety distance when we are still must be at least 1.5 meters?

Because it is believed that most of the water droplets that contain the virus fall to the ground or evaporate before traveling that distance of 1.5 meters.

Is that 1.5 meter distance enough if a person coughs or sneezes?

No. It should be greater than 1.5 meters when someone coughs or sneezes. This is because when coughing, about 7 milligrams of saliva drops are expelled at speeds that can go up to 80 kilometers per hour. These drops can travel more than 2 meters. That is why it is recommended that the person who is going to cough put their mouth and nose in the elbow crease so that saliva does not spread through the air.

Distance security depends on the weather?

It seems so, since it can be less than 1.5 meters in places with high relative humidity. This is because when relative humidity is high, saliva drops fall to the ground more quickly, reducing the likelihood of someone else inhaling them. This suggests that the chances of contagion are lower in places with high relative humidity than in places with low relative humidity.

Is this safety distance of 1.5 meters the same when standing still as when walking or running?

No. When walking or running, the person generates an air flow when moving that affects the people around him differently than when they are still, and that can cause him to transfer drops of water although the distance between people is 1.5 meters.

What is the recommended safety distance when walking and when running?

When there is no wind or it is very light, the recommended safety distance depends on the positioning of one person with respect to the other and on the speed of the march or race.

How should two people be located while walking or running so that they have the least chance of getting it?

A study carried out jointly at the Eindhoven University of Technology (Netherlands) and in Belgium has estimated this question. The authors carried out a numerical simulation study of the dynamics of air flows generated by a person who walks or runs, and how that air flow affects another person who walks or runs near them. The simulation study was validated with other results from previous wind tunnel studies by the authors and other authors. The study results show that the highest risk of infection occurs when one person walks or runs after another in the same direction and following in their wake, while the risk of infection is lower when the two people run side by side at the same height or one behind the other but without following in its wake.

Why is the person who walks or runs after someone else following in his wake at higher risk of catching it?

Because when a person walks or runs, most of the water droplets that he expels when he breathes out when he breathes do not stay in front of him, but when he moves, they stay behind (in his wake). If someone else is walking or running behind you, you will have a good chance of inhaling some of those saliva drops and getting it. The possibility will be greater the higher the running or running speed. Therefore, the safety distance to avoid contagion should be greater the higher the running or running speed. However, if the person, instead of running after another in his wake, runs next to the person or behind but to the side, without following in his wake, the risk of contagion will be much lower.

Is it possible to know what is the minimum safety distance that must be maintained with a person who walks or who runs after another following in his wake?

It depends on the speed at which the person in front walks or runs. For example, in the aforementioned study conducted in the Netherlands and Belgium, the authors have calculated that the minimum safe distance to walk behind, following in the wake, of a person walking at 4 kilometers per hour is about 5 meters, while if you run at 14.4 kilometers per hour (in 4 minutes 10 seconds per kilometer), your safety distance should be about 10 meters. Although they only did the calculations for those two speeds, it can be estimated that the safety distance at a certain speed will be quite proportional to those figures. For example, if the running speed is 6 kilometers per hour (fast running), the safety distance would be close to 6 meters, and if the running speed is 20 kilometers per hour, the minimum safety distance will be close to 13-15 meters.

And what is the safety distance that must be maintained with a person who walks or run next to another person at the same height or behind the other but without following in their wake?

In this case, the same authors cited above think that it is sufficient to maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters because saliva drops are not received from the other person when they are not in their wake. When running alongside another person at the same height, it is a good idea for both people to look forward and not turn their heads towards the other person.

It has been previously commented that the study carried out in the Netherlands and Belgium was done without taking into account the wind. Are the safety distance recommendations the same when you walk or run and there is wind?

No. It depends on the wind direction with respect to those who are walking or running. If there is a headwind, the safety distance of the person walking or running after another following in their wake should be greater than the recommendations given above (example: greater than 5 meters behind a person walking 4 kilometers per hour). If the wind is sideways and the athletes go side by side at the same height, the safety distance should be greater than 1.5 meters. And if the wind direction is diagonal it is better to run side by side at the same height.

Can you give a general recommendation?

Yes. The general recommendation would be to avoid going behind the trail of a person who walks or runs. When you see a person walking or running in front of us and we are approaching them, the most convenient thing is to avoid getting in their wake, moving at least 2 meters laterally before being 6 meters away if they are walking or 15 meters away. if it runs If we have the wind against us and head on, the safety distances must be greater if you are following another person following in their wake. If the wind is sideways, the lateral safety distance must be greater than 2 meters. And if we are walking or running and someone else is passing us, we must try to avoid getting behind by following in their wake. Finally, running or walking in large groups would not be desirable because it is more difficult to maintain a safe distance.

Can you see what the stele consists of?

Yes. The authors of the study from the Netherlands and Belgium have posted a video on the Internet that shows the path of the saliva drops when two people are running in different positions from each other.

What recommendation can you give for sports where you train at speeds higher than running, such as cycling or speed skating?

That the safety distances between athletes must be greater than in the race because it has been indicated that the safety distance is greater the greater the speed. In addition, if the safety distance is to be maintained, the only competitions in which the safety distance could be maintained would be the individual time trial of road cycling and some modalities of track cycling or track skating (example: 200 meters ) or in a circuit (example: 100 meters, respecting a lateral separation of at least 1.5 meters).

Could you compete in the athletics tests respecting the safety distances?

Keeping the other safety rules, you could theoretically compete in the disciplines of throws and jumps, and in speed tests up to 400 meters included, provided that the lateral separation distances are respected (for example, using alternate lanes). In competitions over distances greater than 400 meters, it is impossible to ensure that the safe distance can be maintained because the athletes run very close together.

What happens to safe distances during sports competitions such as soccer, basketball or handball, wrestling sports, team sports or other team sports?

That it is impossible to respect them because in these sports the movements of athletes are unpredictable and many times they are in contact with each other. They could train, but in very special conditions to be able to maintain such safe distances.

Are there other sports in which the competition distance could be respected?

Yes. For example, tennis (individual) and badminton, except on the few occasions when the two athletes can meet very close to the net, or archery.

Esteban Gorostiaga Ayestarán He is a doctor at the Navarro Institute of Sport and Youth-Nafarroako Kirol eta Gazteriaren Institutua, Center for Sports Studies, Research and Medicine