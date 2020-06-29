© .

Vladimir Putin (left), Xi Jinping (center) and Narendra Modi: three neighboring giants managing diplomacy in an environment of tension.

China and India exhibit military muscle on the roof of the world.

Tension continues between the two countries in the Himalaya area where their de facto border passes, after the serious incident on June 15 in which at least 20 Indian soldiers died in a clash with Chinese forces in the area.

It is considered the most serious border dispute between the two nuclear powers in more than four decades, because although friction is common in this area, there had been no fatality in 45 years.

What happened generated international concern and in the midst of angry rhetoric and attempts to de-escalate tension, eyes turned to another neighbor in the region: Russia.

Defense ministers of India and China traveled to Moscow last week to participate in the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Indian press interpreted his Defense Minister’s visit – his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic – as an attempt to improve the military capacity of the country, heavily dependent on Moscow, and « send a message » to Beijing, highlighted the BBC journalist in New Delhi Prashant Chahal.

But, What role does Russia play in the entrenched dispute between China and India?

Different relationship

In India, Chahal points out, « there is a common belief about relations with Russia, and that is that given the historical ties between the two countries, if India had a dispute with another country, Russia would come to their aid. »

However, according to Professor Harsh Pant, an expert in international relations and director of the Strategic Studies Program of the Observer Research Foundation, things are not that simple.

« Russia understands that India is a Democratic country, while China is a totalitarian or, let’s say, a country with a kind of dictatorship, so Russia has an older and more cordial relationship with India. «

« However, » says Harsh, « the situation has changed in the past decade, as Russia and China tightened their relationship despite their differences to counter US hegemony. »

In less than half a century, Beijing and Moscow went from enemies at war to take their relationship « to the highest level » in its history, in the words of the Chinese president Xi Jinping, last year.

« Russia’s population is smaller than Pakistan’s but it occupies a huge area, stretching from Europe to Asia. And it has the US building bases around the region to encircle Russia. It has a large area to protect with the help of technology, and Moscow can not afford any environment of enmity on its borders« says the expert.

The thought in India is that Russia would support them in any conflict they had with another country.

The Putin government does not want tensions especially on the eastern border with China and, in that delicate situation, « Your options are limited. »

India, for its part, is trying to expand the areas of cooperation with Russia, since the ties between the two have been limited to Defense, and their differences have increased in some points, such as the so-called Indo-Pacific, the strategy of New Delhi to counter China’s progress in the region.

« China and Russia are getting closer and closer. That is why the negotiations between India and Russia they are so important. India would also like Russia to press China to remain calm in [la disputada región de] Ladakh « , where the last confrontation took place, adds Harsh.

In the past decade, Moscow and Beijing have been getting closer.

Some time ago, the Indian ambassador to Moscow voiced the country’s concerns to the Russian authorities and « Russia fully assured him that if the dispute between India and China escalated, he would make every effort to be resolved peacefully« notes the BBC journalist in New Delhi.

The international scene

But there are other factors that contribute to Moscow’s role.

Veteran journalist in the Russian capital Vinay Shukla explains that « Russia has always held the view that a multi-polar world should be created, but China maintains a long-standing ideological difference in this regard and sees Moscow closer to India in some respects » .

« At the same time, if a conflict arises between China and India, Russia’s international situation would also be affected. Russia is aware of this (…) because the dominance over Central Asia, which used to be of the Soviet Union, has been gradually taken over by China, « he stresses.

The Russian economic situation requires the support of China, emphasizes Professor Harsh.

The world has changed a lot since the time of the USSR, and « today when Russia and China are together, Russia seems smaller, » says Professor Harsh.

« There’s a important trade flow between the two countries right now and the current relationship is that Russia is ready to position itself happily alongside China even as number two or as a minor partner. Russia does not care because it considers the United States a bigger problem and he’s willing to get help from China to deal with it. «

In recent years, China has become in Russia’s main trading partner.

In 2018, the volume of business between the two countries amounted to US $ 107 billion, 27.1% higher than the previous year, according to data from the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

Can Russia pressure China in favor of India?

Journalist Vinay Shukla points out that there is a provision in the Russia-India agreements that if there is any challenge to the security of either country, they would both consult the other.

And the visit of the Indian Defense Minister to Russia this past week can be interpreted from this prism.

After his first talks in Moscow, the politician claimed that the Russian authorities had « assured him that the contracts [en los que se estaba trabajando] they were going to be maintained and not only that, in some cases they will end in a short period of time. «

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (left) was able to meet with senior officials, including Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov (center).

The BBC correspondent in New Delhi comments that in the country’s social networks a sector thinks that Russia could « threaten » Beijing to control the situation if India asks for it.

But Professor Harsh differs.

« Russia is not as powerful as China and desperately needs Chinese backing to stay upright. The Russian economic condition requires the support of China. In this situation, India should realize that, although it is an important partner of Russia, Russia is not in a position to unilaterally support India, « he says.

« If tensions escalate or there is a minor war between India and China, » says Harsh, India would need immense support from Russia because of all the Russian weapons and machinery it has, and for which Moscow provides maintenance and repairs. «

« So India does not have the option to anger Russia. »

Both experts predict that Moscow will use diplomatic language to refer to the dispute, like the rest of the countries.

In fact, in the current crisis, Russia has been active in multiple diplomatic spheres, although its chancellor, Sergei Lavrov, I consider that neither China nor IndiaThey need help solving their issues.

New weapons?

In this special moment of tension, arms purchases between Russia and India have been delayed and have been brought back to the table.

On the one hand, helicopters.

« India has postponed many major defense deals for a long time. Sometimes the reason was that there was no money, at other times different excuses were given. As in the case of multipurpose helicopters, « says Moscow journalist Vinay Shukla.

« Russia said it would have 60 helicopters ready and another 140 would be made in India. But the bureaucrats began to haggle, saying they would only take 40 of the helicopters ready, after which they started price negotiations that have continued since 2014 without any come up with a solution, « Shukla explains.

« If New Delhi had had these helicopters (ambulance), the soldiers who died from lack of medical care in the Galwan Valley [en Ladakh, en el último enfrentamiento] they could have been easily saved. «

If India had counted on the purchase of Russian helicopters, « it could have rescued all the soldiers who died from lack of medical care in the Galwan Valley, » said the journalist in Moscow.

Other delays also occurred with the acquisition of rifles or combat aircraft, according to Shukla, because of the Indian government, causing « the nation that is investing and offering its technology to feel that it is not being valued. »

On the other hand, there is the question of the S-400 system, whose delivery to India has been delayed by Moscow, generating concern in New Delhi, according to the BBC journalist in the country.

« The S-400 is considered the most effective anti-aircraft defense system in the world … and China already owns it, » said the correspondent.

The problem, in this case, came from the United States.

The Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense system is considered the best in the world.

Washington « threatened that if India bought the system from Russia, it would sanction the New Delhi government. The warning prompted caution from Indian banks, especially those with their money in trade deals with the US, » Shukla explains.

Russia offered its air defense system to India before it did to China, but India only decided to acquire it. when Beijing took that step, concludes the BBC journalist.

