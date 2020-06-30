Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar with actress Kate del Castillo (Photo: file)

Jesús Alfredo “Alfredillo” Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera made the news in September 2018 when the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) included him in their list of the 10 most wanted drug traffickers.

He is accused of belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel and of conspiracy for possession and attempted distribution of controlled substances, as well as conspiring to import and export them.

Before, in 2016, a photograph of her with Kate del Castillo taken during the meeting that the actress and Sean Penn had with her father, went around the world.

On Instagram there is an account in the name of Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, however, lawyers for Guzmán Loera have denied on several occasions that any member of the family has social networks.

« Alfredillo », one of the sons of « Chapo » Guzmán, is already on the DEA’s most wanted list (Photo: DEA)

In 2012 the Mexican authorities arrested a young man who they believed was « Alfredillo », but it was found that it was someone who it had nothing to do with the family of « El Chapo » Guzmán.

The detainee was identified as Félix Beltrán and at the time of his capture he had USD 135,000 in cash, two rifles, four grenades, two small arms and false identifications.

Hours later something unusual happened, The then Attorney General’s Office (PGR), before verifying the relationship with the drug trafficker, presented him to the press as Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

In the process against the Vicentillo, details of the work of Alfredo Guzmán in the Sinaloa Cartel were revealed (Photo: PGR)

Subsequently, a woman named Verónica González, presented herself as a lawyer to the media to clarify that the detainee His name was not Jesús Alfredo Guzmán but Félix Beltrán León, In addition, he was not related to the drug trafficker and dedicated himself to selling used cars in Jalisco.

Despite not being the son of « El Chapo », Beltrán León was booked before a federal judge and sent to the maximum security prison of the Altiplano, in the State of Mexico.

The judge of the case decided to initiate criminal proceedings for the crimes of carrying and storing weapons, as well as for the illegal money laundering.

After his consignment, the case and his lawyers were not heard from again. Jesús Alfredo Guzmán remains without being detained or detained by the authorities, as happened with his brothers Iván Archivaldo and Ovidio.

Alfredillo and the Sinaloa Cartel

Jesús Alfredo Guzmán was the only one of El Chapo’s children wanted by US authorities (Photo: DEA)

According to its public profile that the DEA has, Alfredo would have been born in 1983, he has white skin, but his height and weight are unknown.

The documents of case 1: 09-cr-00383 against Jesús Vicente Zambada Niebla « El Vicentillo », in the United States, to whom Infobae Mexico had access, reveal that Alfredillo acted as logistics coordinator who was in charge of delivering quantities of cocaine and heroin of several kilograms to the United States on behalf of El Chapo and the Guzmán-Loera faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as deliveries of bulk amounts of money to their father.

In a series of conversations recorded to El Chapo’s son, agrees with the brothers Pedro and Margarito Flores, former distributors in the United States, the delivery of 18 kilograms of heroin. The drug was delivered and confiscated, but subsequently delivered two more kilos.

Ovidio and Jesús Alfredo, the other two chapitos (Photo: file)

On November 14, 2008, Pedro Flores recorded a call with Guzmán-Salazar during which Flores asked him to provide him with a number so that Flores could contact Chapo directly.

After Guzmán-Loera’s calls, Pedro Flores recorded another conversation with Alfredo. Flores declared that « yesterday’s went very well [la heroína era de buena calidad]. » Guzmán-Salazar asked: « What are you saying? » Flores replied: « Twenty [20 kilos de heroína] » Pedro continued saying: « I was saying to your old man [Guzman-Loera] right now that. . . .to see if there would be a chance to send another five [cinco kilos adicionales de heroína]. I don’t know if you have them. Because I will deposit the check for those tomorrow [pagar los 20 kilos de heroína]. . . . See if you have another five and let me know.

Despite the evidence the United States has against him, his capture has not been achieved.

The story of the false son of « El Chapo » Guzmán