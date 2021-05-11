What rights do they have now, since when and how many distributors does it affect?

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the so-called ‘rider law’, promoted by the Ministry of Labor led by Yolanda Díaz. In the press conference after the Council, Díaz expressed his “enormous satisfaction” and affirmed that this regulation places Spain at the forefront, because “no country” has legislated on this matter: “We are pioneers and I know that Europe is watching us “.

These are the details of the law.

No more delivery men with false self-employed status

The main novelty of the decree – which, despite the complexity of the negotiations, is very simple legally because it only modifies three aspects of the Workers’ Statute – is precisely this: the delivery men who provide their services through digital platforms they will be considered salaried and non-self-employed workers. The riders thus achieve that the law contemplates what had already been found in different court decisions, and Díaz pointed out that these workers “will enjoy all the rights, will be quoted for them and will enjoy the entire chain of social protection” that corresponds to any taxpayer.

The law only welcomes delivery men

The CEOE has managed, however, that a part of the workers who provide services through digital platforms are excluded from this law. The rule will consider workforce to those people who provide “paid services consisting of the distribution or distribution of any consumer product or merchandise”, that is, all riders. But it leaves out workers who, for example, perform household cleaning tasks or translations on request through digital platforms of the same style. Díaz, however, was willing to add new groups later on Thursday.

Workers will know how the algorithm treats them

Government, employers and unions have also agreed that the representation of workers in each company has the right to have access, at least, to the part of the digital platform algorithm that affects workers and their working conditions. Unlike what happens with the presumption of employment, this aspect of the law it will benefit all digital platform workers, are engaged in the delivery of goods or other tasks.

As Díaz explained, this modification seeks to “neutralize” the risk that companies can penalize certain riders through their computer system for reasons of “performance” or even “to develop a strike”.

Three months to adapt

The digital platforms that until now used false freelancers for their deliveries They will have a period of 90 days to adapt their mechanisms and put the contracts in order. Of course: according to Díaz, the workers “are already working personnel” from the moment the decree is approved, without waiting for that three-month period to expire, so if, for example, they have an accident they would have the right to receive the social coverage that corresponds to any worker.

How many workers will the standard affect?

The Minister of Labor limited herself to pointing out that “thousands” of riders will be the beneficiaries of the law, since, she assured, precisely their situation of false self-employed has so far made it impossible to have a concrete figure that reflects how many people work as distributors for digital platforms . According to Díaz, the Government hopes that the fact that they become workforce The total number of riders working in Spain “comes out”.

Will you be able to choose to be a salaried worker or continue as a self-employed person?

No. Despite the fact that there have been some demonstrations of riders who, against the majority claim, demanded to continue working as freelancers, Díaz pointed out this Thursday that this will not be possible. The Supreme Court, said the minister, has determined that the relationship that a dealer has with the platform is of a labor nature, and “our courts say that the nature” of this relationship is not eligible.

What do riders and entrepreneurs say?

Delivery companies that work through apps have criticized the rule very harshly. The Association of On-Demand Service Platforms (APS), which includes platforms such as Glovo, Deliveroo, Uber Eats or Stuart, reported that “CEOE transfers have been total” in the negotiation of the riders’ law. “We deeply regret the position that the CEOE has had at the social dialogue table, in which none of the proposals from the food delivery sector has been taken into account,” denounced these companies, who especially criticized the new obligation of make your workers aware of the part of the algorithm that affects their working conditions.

What @empleogob has done seems a shame to us and we believe that it is our duty to report it. They have yielded to absolutely everything that the bosses have asked of them. They have suppressed all the questions proposed by the workers so that this law went beyond the riders. https://t.co/YvgGO1UaX6 – Riders x Rights (@ridersxderechos) March 10, 2021

For its part, the Riders X Rights collective did not agree with the text either because, for example, it will not consider employees who provide services through platforms other than distribution platforms. “What Work has done seems a shame to us and we believe that it is our duty to denounce it, “said the group, which denounced that Díaz has” yielded to absolutely everything that the employer has asked of him “and has” suppressed all the questions proposed by the workers so that this law went beyond the riders “.