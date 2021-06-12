What RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Thinks About Jen Shah’s Legal Scandal

Heather echoed similar sentiments during the podcast, sharing, “Everything plays out in real-time.”

“We are in it with her,” she continued. “We are going through it as friends — as people, who for the first time in their lives, are public figures. And for the first time in their lives, not only have to answer to their family and friends, but a worldwide audience. “

Although Heather and Jen appeared to have a falling out by the end of RHOSL’s first season and during the reunion, the beauty mogul revealed why it’s hard to walk away from the friendship.

“It’s not because she’s going to be the star, so I have to attach my wagon to that,” Heather described of Jen. “She is a star. When you’re in the room with her, she is magnetic, charismatic and you want the Jen Shah sunlight to shine on you.”

“The easiest thing for me to do would be to wash my hands of this woman,” she expressed. “She has certainly established a way out for me … She has given me plenty of reasons to dip. And, I am not dumb, but I don’t want to dip.”

Heather added, “The only person that I think is completely immune to that is Mary [Cosby]. Mary could give a s – t how charming she is. “