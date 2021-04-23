What resolution and graphic quality do you play?

Resolution and graphic quality they are deeply united. Playing with high resolution and low graphic quality can be almost as terrible as playing with low resolution and high graphic quality, especially when we are at levels that are well below the native resolution of our monitor.

For example, in my case I use a monitor with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, but when I have set it to 1,920 x 1,080 pixels to perform some kind of test, I have realized that all games, without exception, they ended up looking fuzzy, ‘dirty’ and pixelated. Those are the consequences of a significant drop in screen resolution, a kind of out-of-focus effect where sharpness is conspicuous by its absence, which ends up making the experience not at all good, not even with the game set to maximum quality.

Playing with a low graphic quality but at native resolution is, in most cases, a more acceptable option, since although we move in very low qualities, the pixel count is, at least, the native of our monitor, and this makes everything have a good definition, and that we do not see the games as if we had a “dirty glass” in front of us.

Resolution and graphic quality: The importance of balance

Both elements also affect performance and determine, therefore, the fluidity that we can achieve with a given hardware. If we cannot move a game in very high quality, the first thing we should do is try to change the graphic settings to high quality, and then to medium quality. Lowering the resolution below the native level of our monitor should always be the last option, and we would have to do it very gradually, adjusting to the maximum.

In my case, when I had the GTX 980 Ti I played on a monitor 1080p with a 60Hz refresh rate, so I was always looking to achieve a fully stable 60 FPS averages. I was able to achieve this without problems by setting the games to maximum quality. I never had problems, since when I updated my equipment I mounted a monitor with resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and 144 Hz, but I also switched to a RTX 2080 Super. With this graphics card I could play at the native resolution and adjust the quality to the maximum without problems, although to reach a stable 144 FPS in some cases I had to tune a little, or to activate the DLSS 2.0 directly.

I currently have the same monitor, but accompanied by a GeForce RTX 3080. I play at the same resolution and graphic quality as with the RTX 2080 Super, but with the difference that, now, the fluidity is much higher, and I can enjoy high FPS rates even in very demanding games by activating ray tracing in quality ultra. I’ve noticed a big difference in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Control, and Metro Exodus, all three with active ray tracing.

Now it’s your turn, at what resolution and graphic quality do you play? The comments are yours, we read each other.