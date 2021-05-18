What resistance do you have to extreme situations?

In view of your results, it seems that you have a great capacity to adapt to situations that put you on the edge. How many with a large amount of resources, both psychological and social, that help you recover from crises. You have a good network to lean on when bad times come, as well as a practical spirit to seek solutions to those problems that have them and not obsess over those that do not. In life there are setbacks that are very hard to cope with, some are never accepted, but it is possible to learn to live with them and your attitude helps you a lot.

And, if you want to continue strengthening this aspect of your personality, check out our tips to be more resilient.