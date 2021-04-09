What requirements must be fulfilled?

Purchases of financed products have grown very significantly in recent years. That of paying in cash is over, there are already many options to be able to acquire high-value products, but in adapted terms and quantities to the conditions of each one. One of the goods that are financed the most is cars, so we are going to explain what banks ask for in order to finance a car.

When one considers asking for a loan there are many questions that arise. How to carry out the procedure? What are the requirements? How much money can I request? What will be the return period? It is very important to have all the information to ensure that the financing is satisfactory and to avoid any type of inconvenience in the future.

How a loan works

A loan is a financial product that allows the obtaining of money with the commitment to return this amount in the agreed terms and with the payment of the interests and commissions established in the contract. The most common loans are mortgages and personal loans. In addition, although loans can be made between individuals, the most common is that the lender (the one who delivers the money) is a bank or financial institution.

When requesting a loan for the purchase of a car we would enter into personal loans. The normal thing would be to go to a bank to ask about the conditions of the loan. It is these entities that offer the better conditionsAlthough there are also other companies that provide these services, such as credit institutions or private lenders. In addition, in recent years the financing offers from the dealers themselves they offer significant discounts, although it is not always cheaper.

The first thing the lender will do is make sure that the borrower (the one who receives the money) can repay the money under the agreed conditions. To do this, the entity will analyze the financial health of the client and will assess the risk involved in the operation.

At this point the key is borrowing capacity of the applicant. The rule says that a person can only allocate up to one 35% of your income for the payment of all your debts. This includes everything from mortgages to the washing machine bought in installments.

For example, if a person has a monthly income of 1,000 euros, they should have a maximum of € 350 committed to pay their debts. Exceeding that limit would pose a risk to be able to return them, and would represent a impediment to obtain financing. But there are more requirements to finance a car than a good debt capacity.

What do they require to finance a vehicle

A loan is a product that can be dangerous if its terms are not set realistically. The person who hires financing accepts a return commitment, so not doing so can cause some problems. To avoid this,the law establishes what entities must request to be able to finance a car.

These are the requirements that are required to finance a car:

Age: You must be of legal age.Documentation: Provide an identity document such as DNI or NIE.Fixed quantity: Unlike credits, in loans the total amount requested is delivered at the moment and this cannot be extended later.Be solvent: It must be shown that the money loaned can be returned within the deadlines and according to the agreed conditions. For this, it is important to take into account the debt capacityDebt return guarantee: Endorsements are not usually necessary for loans to finance a car. The usual thing is that the borrower is the only person responsible for making payments or responding with their rights, assets and present and future income.Proof of income: The income that ensures the good repayment of the loan must be demonstrated. Simply submit the latest payroll. In the case of self-employed workers, they must prove their status and income.Personal income tax return: In it, income is proven, as well as property and debts.Work contract: It is a guarantee that the income is recurring. A permanent contract will make the possibility of financing a car much easier.Proof of assets: The deeds of the real estate that are owned must be presented.Not be delinquent: If the applicant for financing is included in ASNEF or in a list of defaulters, it will not be valid for traditional financing.

Other requirements

Although the above are the essential requirements to be able to obtain financing, some entities may request extra conditions. These can be to ensure the repayment of the loan or in exchange for improve conditions. It is common for lower interest rates to be offered if the payroll is paid to the entity or if associated insurance is contracted.

On the contrary, there are credit institutions that have less demands to finance a car. In them, you can get a loan with little paperwork and without showing recurring income. In addition, they do not put impediments to those who are on a list of defaulters. However, the interests they offer are usually much higher So it is advisable to first try to finance the car with traditional entities.