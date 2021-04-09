What requirements do you need to adapt a dog or puppy?

About 300,000 dogs and cats were abandoned and picked up by the protectors in 2019According to the latest study published in 2020 by the Affinity Foundation on Abandonment and Adoption of companion animals, and of this number, 183,103 were dogs. The problem of abandonment is repeated every day at the doors of animal associations, especially in periods such as the Christmas holidays or the summer.

For this reason, when a person decides to start a pet adoption process, it is necessary to comply with a series of Prerequisites and preconditions to avoid abandonment that ends up seriously harming the animal.

Be of legal age and sign a document of responsibility

In this sense, there are different options to welcome abandoned pets or that have been given up for adoption and that are looking forward to a new opportunity. In each community they have a service for the adoption of pets, in addition to associations, shelters and non-profit organizations distributed throughout the national territory.

A general level, several conditions must be met, such as the following: be of legal age, have an identity document, sign an adoption document in which responsibility for their care is assumed, identify the animal with a microchip and be responsible for its vaccination or treatment guidelines, among others.

Most entities have Internet portals where you can consult the dogs for adoption, as well as their size, character or history, and in some cases the cost per the adoption fee can be between 80 and 180 euros in order to cover care expenses veterinary medicine, vaccines, deworming or sterilizations.

Previous questionnaire and home visit

In addition to these general requirements, each protector or entity may require certain information or documentation from the potential adopter. For this reason, in most cases a prior questionnaire must be filled out in order to know the economic, personal and family situation of the person interested in the adoption.

Likewise, before signing the adoption document, the entity can carry out a initial interview and visit the home to check that the animal will live in optimal conditions and arrange a personal interview with the adopters.

Once the adoption document is signed and the possible payment of the fee has been made, the animal moves to live with its new family, and many entities carry out a follow-up during the first days of living together or every certain frequency to check that the adoption has developed correctly and the animal is in perfect condition.