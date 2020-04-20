Click here for the previous chapter

Click here for all published chapters

Buenos Aires

The white wall of more than two meters high that divides the German cemetery from the British cemetery in La Chacarita, is still arbitrary. It is a straight line that its builders drew trying that, in effect, the remains of the German dead remained on the German side and the remains of the British dead remained on the British side. Of course, despite the good will of those who undertook the task, they did not succeed at all. It was not possible.

Some German headstone remained within the British sector.

Something that could happen.

Especially since the wall was built quite a long time after the burial of that body took place.

The dead do not know limits. Limits are a matter that only matters to the living. Like wars, wall building is the prerogative of those who still have time at their disposal.

To return to Buenos Aires is to return to my son. Also in the most recognizable way of my own present. An adventure that begins every day in a similar way. Today was climbing the bicycle and pedaling the ten kilometers that separate my house from Juan’s house, having mate together, laughing a lot, going to eat meatloaf or potato pie in the corner that we always go and, a little while later , walk a few hundred meters to the German cemetery talking about my days in Berlin or about any other matter that otherwise tells me about the current eternity of his life.

We salute the man in charge of security. We enter. And we are going straight to the memorial to those who fell during the world wars. It is impossible not to always go there first. The obelisk and the eagle with their wings spread exert a certain power of attraction.

However.

The wall is even whiter than on our last visit.

They just painted it.

And then the monument, in opposition to the light that concentrates so much white behind it, so close, has become blurred. It has lost much of its former splendor. It is no longer scary. Nor scary. It even seems smaller and less dark. Now it has become a dismal and rather pathetic remnant of humanity’s horrible past.

A story about the different places where humans have decided to host death, and who the administrators of those sites have been, would shed so much light on the evolution of the relationship between men and their gods, between men and each other and even in the relationship of each man to himself, like any newly painted white wall.

But I don’t know for sure.

And I don’t think I’m ready for a task of such magnitude.

From the entrance to the cemetery and until shortly before the monument to the fallen, a building of similar dimensions extends to the building at the entrance to the Berlin cemetery. But here, on the other hand, nobody thought to turn it into a bar and baptize it Beethoven. Administrators have preferred the insane Argentine custom of hiring a security guard and using the facilities to control the few living things that visit the dead.

In Yela, Lola tells me, years ago and while we made our way through the mounds of her cemetery, that some time ago they won a dispute against the Catholic Church for the property of the place. They wanted the cemetery. But they went to justice and, finally, they managed to get the place into the hands of the people. As it had always been. Or, better, as it had been since the momentous day when the dead ceased to be buried next to the church and were carried well away from the center of the town.

Death was more present when God was still alive. When the dead still belonged to him. However, something changed at some imprecise moment in the West’s past. Families and towns began to take over the remains of their dead. And they drove them away. They separated death from life. Probably with the idea of ​​not living with so much anguish their own stocks. Or even their own upcoming deaths.

Juan’s scream brings me out of my memories and my speculations about the accommodation and administration of death. It is about twenty meters from where I am and he asks me to please go there, to go fast, as fast as I can.

Then I go.

Of course, I’m coming.

With some concern that something has happened to him and with no idea what awaits me.

During our absence, they have opened a hole in the wall. A hole a couple of meters wide in which they have placed a nice two-leaf iron door, with bars, that allows you to see to the other side of the wall. Lets see the British cemetery from German and vice versa.

Juan does not stop laughing.

As he gestures for me to come closer and read the plates on the sides of the dividing hole.

The first plate, the one on the left, is signed by the legislature of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires. And it warns that it is placed there in commemoration of the centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

The second plate, the one on the right, is much juicier. On black granite and in white letters, it says textually:

On the hundredth anniversary of the armistice of the First World War we broke down the wall that separated us, erecting this Ceremonial Gate as a symbol of our fraternal union. November 11, 1918/2018.

Tearing down the wall is what happened in Berlin so many years ago. And the people shot him down. Men and women who were fed up with living apart. They barely left any pieces of that wall. They were left there where they can no longer separate anything and serve to never forget what once was.

Here, in La Chacarita, nobody knocked down anything.

The government of the autonomous city of Buenos Aires and the administrations of both cemeteries barely reached an agreement to paint the dividing wall white and open a two-meter long barred door to carry out a sympathetic political act. The wall is still intact. Whiter and brighter than ever. And the two-leaf gate is not even open. It is closed from the help provided by a double lock that does not speak, precisely, of any fraternal union between the administrations of both cemeteries: to proceed with the opening of the gate, you need the key administered by the British plus the key administered by Germans. A single one of them could never open it.

The wall was built during the first war. So that the living who were going to visit their beloved dead did not end up fighting with the living who were going to visit their beloved dead in the neighboring cemetery. I don’t think it was built to separate the dead. Walls are always built for the living.

Although a doubt assails me.

How would the relatives of that German dead man whose remains were left on the British side to visit him at that time of so much war and so much hatred?

And one more.

Lidya, my great-grandmother, could she have moved that grave from one psychic power to another from her psychic powers if the family of the deceased or the builders of the wall had asked her to?

Of course, when we left we found the security guard at the door. So, I take advantage of the fact that he is alone and bored to ask him when the gate that opens onto the British cemetery opens.

As far as I know, he answers me.

KEEP READING

What remains of life, serial novel / 6

What remains of life, serial novel / 5