The memory is linked to love. It seems to me. The memory of a person, a place, a pet, an afternoon, anything. Although the memory can also pile up near hate. We remember what we love or what we hate, I mean. We never remember what we did not know or that goes through our lives without leaving any trace.

Of course, neither love nor hate is contagious. The remains of Angela, my grandmother, rest on top of my father’s remains, against the left wall of the upper floor of the family vault. When he lived, they called him Angelita. I do not. None of her grandchildren called her Angelita. For us it was a great mom, a kind of pompous Gallicism that sounded affectionate and close in the midst of the pampas flatness.

Granmamá laughed a lot.

All the time.

He took care of his many cats and made kites for us with reeds, paper and paste. He died two months before Juan was born. And although I loved her, I don’t think I can transmit that love to my son. I do not think so. The memory of her will surely die with me.

Granmamá was born Angela Genoud. He met my grandfather at a spring dance at the Federal Shooting in my town. But he refused for years to become his girlfriend. The argument he used for his refusal was that his heart was very weak. And she said goodbye to her lover, always, on the advice of finding a healthier girl than her.

Year after year, at each dance, my grandfather tried again without success.

Only in the early nineteen hundred and twenty-six, when they were both thirty, did he convince her and they were married.

I met them a long time later, of course. When, despite notable evidence to the contrary, Granmamía still maintained that her health was very poor. Because of that, he only ate a piece of meat with boiled potatoes. Every noon And a vegetable or rice soup at night. It was the way he had chosen to guard against the supposed weakness of his heart. She fell asleep, and no longer woke up, shortly before her ninety-eighth birthday.

Don’t wake up anymore. It occurs to me right now, as I light another cigarette in Berlin, that not waking up any longer may also constitute a fairly accurate definition of death. Go in an instant from light to darkness. From light to final nothingness. And stay there. Without time and, above all, without the will to stay there.

A few months ago, looking for something else, my mother found in a closet, inside a box full of papers, a notebook with notes that her father carried. Romulo was a sculptor, but he did not live on that, he made a living making and selling dolls: soldiers, mangers, dwarves. The annotations had to do with that, with the precise ingredients for the preparation of the mortars.

I loved reading those pages.

I didn’t know him, Romulus died before I was born.

And those writings, somehow, although they did not count serious episodes of his life, at least confirmed that he had existed and that he had done what he could to earn a living very close to his primitive desire to be a sculptor.

On the other hand, I knew her very well. My parents traveled a lot and I stayed at my grandparents’ house. Although she took care of herself and didn’t eat them, she made the most delicious tortillas and gateaux of peaches that she has ever eaten. When he died, the only direct relatives in the vault were my grandfather, who had died fifteen years earlier, and my aunt Lía, his eldest daughter, one of my father’s sisters and another of my great loves, who had died very young.

Now there is more, of course.

Families often keep objects from their ancestors. Relics. Crystal glasses, some decorations, silverware, paintings, cabinets. For example, I have in my room the three-body wardrobe that was from a granny. It’s huge. Beautiful. Although he says nothing about her for those who did not know her. For me it does say. On my children’s birthdays, she secretly took me to her room, opened a drawer that occupies the lower part of the central body, took out some coins or a bill and gave them to me while laughing and demanding me under oath not to tell her A single word to the stingy of my grandfather about the gift.

I never told my grandfather anything.

Although I do not know.

Perhaps I would have preferred that instead of the wardrobe I had bequeathed some written page. Or at least some crossword puzzle, he would spend solving the crossword puzzles that came in the newspapers. Some page that I could pass to my son and that he, in turn, would pass to his in the future. The wardrobe is going to tell my grandchildren very little about it. They may not even like or find its enormity practical and decide to get rid of it. The crossword puzzle, I am sure, would tell you something about his afternoons in the country, something about his handwriting, something about his way of fighting the endless pampas boredom.

I get up from the bench. I walk again among the German gravestones. I keep looking in vain for one of the Strauss. But I can’t find them. Instead, what I find is a certain anomie of death. I don’t know any of those who lie within this enchanting forest. And then I can’t get their faces back. It is the opposite of what happens to me in my town’s cemetery. Every time I go for a walk there, I meet more known dead, even many dear dead who push me to remember an anecdote or a morning with them that I did not know I remembered.

I am in a cemetery that does not belong to me.

There, where it belongs to me, in my town and on any future day, will my remains be more accompanied than in any other cemetery?

Cemeteries are spaces without time. A kind of parallel cities. Without movement, without life. Uninhabited cities. A hiding place full of women and men who have already left. However, I sense that they were invented with the illusion of not leaving each of them alone anywhere. That they accompany each other. With the human hope, perhaps, that the dead do not die as much.

I cross the street, it’s time for the bookstore to open. Teresa traveled to Barcelona and asked me to do it, several Germans who study Spanish will come to look for their manuals.

Tomorrow I return to Buenos Aires.

At noon, Carmen will take me to the airport.

Luckily, I still have one last morning to eat breakfast at the Strauss. One last morning to find a tombstone that is surely in another cemetery.

When he was a boy and God existed, he believed that the dead inhabited heaven. The good dead, never the bad. If I were still that boy, tomorrow, occupying the place I have assigned within the plane that will return me to Buenos Aires, I would spend a lot of hours much closer to the dead than in the cemeteries. Closer to the good dead, of course.

Too bad God is also dead.

Now I only have the cemeteries.

Those places where the remains of the good are mixed without shame with the remains of the bad.

I open Andenbuch, Teresa’s bookstore, and hand out the Spanish manuals. The manuals along with the exercise booklets. They are very young boys and girls, who come to look for them. Some dare to try their little Spanish with me. Others do not, they are ashamed and they express it to me as they can. But in all of them you can guess the same thing: a certain awareness that life is something that lies ahead of them, something that is still about to happen to them.

Learn Spanish in Berlin.

A human way, like any other, to imagine yourself alive until eternity.

At the beginning of the eighties of the last century, after walking through much of South America, I arrived in my town accompanied by Jolanda. Jolanda was Dutch. A great love. We live together for several years. But he said that we arrived at my town and, immediately, we went to visit Granmamá. I was in bed, a little sick. So I went to the kitchen to make her tea while Jolanda stayed with her in the room. After a while, when I came back with the tea, they were speaking in German. Surprised, I told him that I didn’t know he spoke German and my grandmother, without stopping laughing, I think that even without realizing what he had done, he told me that his parents, when they argued, did so in German so that they, their twelve Children, you do not understand the details of those discussions. And that over time, of course, she and her brothers had come to understand something of what they were saying.

They argued a lot, my parents.

Then she repeated her grandmother with laughter, always with soft laughter, and she never spoke German again in her life.

The rest of the afternoon runs off very quickly. The bookstore shelves are full of books and when I don’t write I take the opportunity to go inside a few while I wait for Carmen and Bertram to pick me up for dinner.

Rest.

I have just reread the last lines and discover that, on this occasion, I inadvertently wrote the word remainder.

Rest as what remains of the afternoon before I die at night. And I like. You could also use it after dinner the farewell sausages that we are going to have dinner in a little while. In this other case, the rest would come at the expense of what I did not achieve or could not or did not want to eat.

Rest.

What remains of any everything. An imprecise word. At the same time as exact. A word that I like.

