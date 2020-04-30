REFUND NAVIGO CORONAVIRUS. The reimbursement of the Navigo Pass will reach 100 euros for the month of April and the first days of May. The dedicated platform is due to open next month.

[Mis à jour le 23 avril 2020 à 14h56] Are you eligible for reimbursement of the Navigo Pass in the context of the health crisis? Many Ile-de-France public transport users wish to benefit from this during this period of confinement. Questioned in the columns of Parisien, Thursday April 15, the president of the region, Valérie Pécresse, announced that the reimbursement amount will reach 100 euros, instead of the 75 euros announced. “As the confinement will be extended until May 10, we have decided to make a complementary gesture for all our subscribed travelers,” she explained to the Paris daily. “The objective is to cover the entire period until the end of confinement”. The cost of the measure is estimated at “more than 130 million euros”. What are the steps? Will we necessarily be reimbursed up to 100 euros? Linternaute.com takes stock.

The compensation for the Navigo Pass does not concern all transport users. It depends on the nature of your subscription. We will summarize who will benefit from the reimbursement:

Holders of Navigo annual

The owners of a Navigo monthly : provided that to have successfully renewed their Pass for the month of April.

The carriers of a Navigo Senior : as a reminder, it concerns people over the age of 62 and who do not exercise any professional activity.

Young people with Navigo Imagine’R

Do you own a Navigo week? In this case, you can make a cross on a compensation. Indeed, weekly subscriptions are not affected.

The amount of compensation also depends on the nature of your subscription. Here are the refunds you can expect:

Annual or monthly Navigo pass zones 1 to 5 : 100 euros

Navigo annual or monthly zones 2 to 3: 91.22 euros

Navigo annual or monthly zones 3 to 4 : 88.83 euros

Navigo annual or monthly zones 4 to 5 : 86.70 euros

Navigo solidarity month 75% zones 1 to 5 : 25 euros

Navigo solidarity month 75% zones 2 to 3: 22.81 euros

Navigo solidarity month 75% zones 3 to 4 : 20.26 euros

Navigo solidarity month 75% zones 4 to 5 : 17.56 euros

Navigo solidarity month 50% zones 1 to 5 : 50 euros

Navigo solidarity month 50% zones 2 to 3: 45.61 euros

Navigo solidarity month 50% zones 3 to 4 : 44.41 euros

Navigo solidarity month 50% zones 4 to 5 : 43.35 euros

Navigo Senior or Imagine’R Pass : 50 euros

This additional reimbursement constitutes “an effort of justice (…) for all those who were unable to go to work, and for those who had taken an annual pass and who were unable to cancel it, from is the speed of the announcement of confinement, and the fact that we could not send a million people to stations to deactivate their pass, “argued Valérie Pécresse to the Parisian.

You will have to be patient. The dedicated platform should not open before the beginning of May. “I asked the SNCF that the reimbursement platform be ready as quickly as possible, before the end of confinement,” assured the region president. So be particularly careful at this time if certain websites already promise you compensation.

As for the reimbursement of your Navigo Pass during strikes at the SNCF and the RATP against the pension reform, you will therefore have to go to a platform. You will no doubt have to indicate your Pass number, date of birth, email and bank details.