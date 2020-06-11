The first time Iron Man used the Infinity Stones, the result was quite different from what happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS. In Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice in the final battle against Thanos. To defeat the great villain once and for all, Tony Stark He stole the Infinity Gems and used them to make him disappear with his army. However, the heroic act came at the cost of the Avenger’s life. The energy and power of those powerful objects was simply too much for a human being. The moment served as the conclusion of the character’s 10-year arc, but we could already see that in the comics.

Long before the premiere of Avengers. Endgame (2019), Iron Man wore the Infinity Gauntlet in the comics of Marvel universe. In Avengers # 12 From 2011 by Brian Michael Bendis and John Romita Jr., Tony Stark used the power of the Infinity Stones, but the results of that event were very different from what happened when we saw the same thing in the cinema.

Avengers # 12 served as the conclusion to the second story from that era of the comic book series.

It all started when the criminal boss Parker Robbins, also known as Hood, sought to find a new source of power after losing his mystical abilities. To create this new version of himself, Hood sought to collect the six Infinity Stones and use their power to shape the world as he saw fit. The gems had been scattered throughout reality by members of the Illuminati, a secret group of heroes comprised of Iron Man, Reed Richards, Professor X, Doctor Strange, Namor, and Black Bolt, and the villain proceeded to find three of them.

However, the Avengers intervened before he could obtain the fourth Infinity Stone. During the ensuing battle with Earth’s most powerful heroes, Hood lost his three gems, and that’s when Iron Man picked up all six in the Infinity Gauntlet, which he wore in his right hand, just like in Avengers: Endgame.

However, in the comics, Tony didn’t snap his fingers, but he did use the power of the Gauntlet to make his enemy disappear.

In this case, it was Hood, who simply disappeared in a cloud of smoke. However, the villain was not dead. Iron Man simply used the power of the Infinity Stones to lock him up in his prison. After all, Parker was just a human, and his aspirations often outweighed the real danger he posed.

However, Iron Man does not stop there. He also uses the Gauntlet to make it disappear, so the gems can no longer pose a threat to anyone. This is similar to how, in Avengers: EndgameThanos uses the power of the Infinity Stones to destroy them, so they can never again be used to reshape the universe. So the Avengers have to travel back in time to get them again.

However, there is actually a twist here. While the Gauntlet disappeared from Iron Man’s hand in Avengers # 12it was not actually erased from existence. Instead, he simply transferred him to the headquarters of the Illuminati. And there, with Captain America now a member of the secret group of superheroes, they decided to keep the Infinity Stones properly hidden this time.

So Iron Man was able to use the Infinity Stones in the comics without having to sacrifice himself.