The legendary X-Files series dealt with the cases of two FBI agents, but there was a subplot with the search for Fox Mulder’s sister.

Chris Carter’s science fiction television series, The X-Files (The X-Files), is starring David Duchovny as the FBI special agent Fox mulder and his fellow agent Dana Katherine Scully (Gillian Anderson). While the series has multiple plots and storylines, what happened to Fox Mulder’s sister named Samantha Mulder is one of the show’s main goals. Despite this fact, the explanation behind his disappearance becomes increasingly complex and somewhat confusing with each additional plot. Here is the explanation of what exactly happened to Samantha Mulder.

At the beginning of the series, Fox Mulder is introduced as a conspiracy theorist who has been nicknamed “Spooky Mulder” for his seemingly meaningless crush on the paranormal. As season 1 progresses, it is revealed that his purpose behind dedicating his life to the ‘unsolved X-Files’ cases is to locate his younger sister, Samantha. Agent Mulder clearly remembers how his sister was abducted by aliens when they were both children. So he becomes obsessed with finding her or at least getting an answer to her disappearance. Since the truth is out there.

As the series progresses, he continues to fail in his attempts. But ultimately, her fate is revealed in season 7, episode 11, titled “Close.”

In the X-Files, there are numerous twists and turns leading to the discovery that Fox Mulder’s sister really has passed away years before he joined the FBI. It was not the most satisfying ending. But he gave the protagonist the closure he needed to continue the cases, without having a senseless hope that his sister was still alive. With clones, medical evidence, and kidnappings, Samantha Mulder’s story became a confusing mess. But with a lot of attention to the details of a specific episode, you can explain what really happened to you.

Fox Mulder was right, since Samantha was kidnapped by aliens, because her father made a deal with them to allow them to take her away. In 1973, the Union was formed and requested a son from the Mulder family. Initially, her father chose Fox, but the Cigarette Smoker forced the aliens to take Samantha. When Mulder discovers his diary with the help of a medium, he details the experimentation he had to undergo until it was no longer considered valuable. At that time, Samantha was sent to live at the April Air Force Base in California, where the Cigarette Smoker continued to perform various tests on her.

She suffered greatly until she found peace.

At 14, Samantha ran away from the facility. After a brief hospital stay where she did not reveal any information about herself, Samantha disappeared and was never heard from again. Since it was consumed in a spiritual intervention by beings called Walk-ins. Its purpose is to rescue children who are doomed to live in constant pain and suffering. When her captors discovered Samantha’s location, the Walk-ins rescued her by turning her into starlight energy and killing her painlessly. In Season 7, Episode 11, of the X-Files titled “Closure,” Mulder finally agrees that his sister is gone and that they are both free.

Throughout the X-Files series, various beings pose as Samantha to trick Special Agent Mulder. It is not until “Closure” that his true destiny is revealed, which discredits any other theory about what happened to Samantha.

Conclusion: She was kidnapped by aliens, but died since the Walk-ins turned her into starlight. Mulder’s long search to find his sister in the first seven seasons of the X-Files was not in vain. Because in the end, she found peace with the help of Walk-ins.