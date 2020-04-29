The 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season ended on Sunday March 8th according to our information. RMC Sport is able to indicate that Edouard Philippe, Prime Minister, will end the exercise on Tuesday during his address to the National Assembly to present his deconfinement plan, while avoiding the spread of the Covid- 19. An announcement that goes against the scenarios envisaged by the Professional Football League (LFP) which hoped a return to the field on June 17. But it had anticipated the possibility of stopping competitions. It will no doubt freeze the classification at the time of its general assembly scheduled for mid-May.

Towards a two-descent scenario

There she will discuss three options considered last week in line with UEFA’s proposal to prioritize sporting merit. This rules out the idea of ​​a white season. The working group had discussed two options for ascents / descents: three ascents / descents if the holding of dams is possible and only two if dams impossible. The stopping of the competitions seems to seal the principle of two descents. The places in the Europa League allocated through national cups should be transferred to the 5th and 6th in Ligue 1.

Option 1: Ranking established by a performance index taking into account all the games played. The index is obtained by dividing the number of points obtained by the number of matches played (rounded to 2 decimal places). The working group also worked on the detailed tiebreaker system in the event of a tie.

1- PSG (qualified in the Champions League)

2- OM (Champions League)

3- Rennes (3rd preliminary round Champions League)

4- Lille (Europa League)

5- Reims (Europa League if the place reserved through the Cups is given to the championship)

6- Nice (Europa League, same as for 5th place)

…

18- Nîmes (roadblock if possible, maintained if no roadblock)

19- Amiens (relegated)

20- Toulouse (relegated)

Promoted to L1: Lorient and Lens (if only two accessions)

Option 2: Classification stopped on the last day disputed by all the clubs (D27 for L1, D28 for L2)

1- PSG (qualified in the Champions League)

2- OM (Champions League)

3- Rennes (3rd preliminary round Champions League)

4- Lille (Europa League)

5- Lyon (Europa League if the place reserved through the Cups is given to the championship)

6- Montpellier (Europa League, same as for 5th place)

…

18- Nîmes (roadblock if possible, maintained if no roadblock)

19- Amiens (relegated)

20- Toulouse (relegated)

Promoted to L1: Lorient and Lens (if only two accessions)

Option 3: Classification stopped after the first matches.

1- PSG (qualified in the Champions League)

2- OM (Champions League)

3- Rennes (3rd preliminary round Champions League)

4- Lille (Europa League)

5- Reims (Europa League if the place reserved through the Cups is given to the championship)

6- Nantes (Europa League, same as for 5th place)

…

18- Metz (roadblock if possible, maintained if no roadblock)

19- Toulouse (relegated)

20- Nîmes (relegated)

Promoted to L1: Lorient and Lens (if only two accessions)