Loved by many, hated by others, no one can deny that ‘La Casa de Papel’ has become a phenomenon And although many consider that the story is being lengthened by the streaming service, the truth is that the last chapter has left us wanting to see more, so these are the questions that the 5th season of the series could answer.

Spoiler Alert

What will Alicia Sierra do with the teacher?

The fourth season could not close in a more tense way, than with Alicia Sierra pointing a gun at the teacher, so fans of the series live with the uncertainty of what the inspector will do to her once she has managed to capture him, since although she can hand him over to the authorities, the story could take a new turn, since because it is wanted by the police, could join the band or there is always the option that everything is part of the teacher’s plan, since it would be very silly of him not to have put more security measures in the place where he was going to carry out all the operation.

How will the Banco de España gang come out?

The last time the professor’s gang managed to escape thanks to a tunnel, However, this option has already been ruled out, so that surrounded by police officers the Bank of Spain, there is no way that they can escape and even less, taking all the gold with them, so this is the question that is causing the most expectation. in the followers of the series.

What will happen to Gandía?

Gandía became one of the most hated characters of the new season, Mainly because he was responsible for ending Nairobi’s life and since the police will surely not condemn him for this fact, the gang will do justice by their own hand, even if this means going against the teacher’s code.

What are the real names of Marseille and Bogota?

Although the teacher assigned countries to each member of the band, when things get out of control, they end up revealing their real names, however, those of Marseille and Bogota remain a total mystery, so the new season could reveal their true identities and give us some insight into their past.

Who will continue the negotiations?

With all the authorities on display, the police have run out of someone to take over the negotiations, so surely in the new season we will meet a new inspector who will take charge of the case, will he be strong enough to negotiate with the professor?

These are some of the questions that ‘La Casa de Papel 5’ could answer, however, it will likely take a long time for us to find out, as with productions currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, we don’t know when the recordings for the new season will start.