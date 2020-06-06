Children are restless and need to play and interact with others, which they cannot do due to quarantine

Spending a lot of time at home affects children, as it causes them to have mood swings, more tantrums and disobedience. However, quarantine prevents us from giving them the outdoor recreation time they need.

For these cases, it is necessary to find alternatives that allow them to feel more comfortable. And here we will talk a little more about it.

How quarantine affects the little ones

According to child psychologist Susana Tarí in an article on the MindIc portal, quarantined children lose their routines. You should keep in mind that going to school, getting home, doing homework, helping with chores and playing were part of his day to day.

The fact that they lose these habits upsets them, and if you have several children, it could create conflicts between them, leading to blows and insults. On the other hand, receiving too much information about what is happening could affect your sleep, causing you to have nightmares.

If you do not know how to handle the situation well, the relationship between them and you as parents will also be affected. So it is important to study and use strategies to reduce the psychological impact that quarantine can cause.

Strategies for coping with quarantine

Children are used to their routines, and that’s why alternatives must be created so they can keep busy. In many places, although they are not going to schools, they still do their school activities.

That is why making schedules and organizing the day is important for them to keep busy. Sure, you have to be reasonable. They can start the day with breakfast, then with school activities, alternating them with hours of fun, and also with household chores.

It is important that they maintain a good sleep routine. You also need to explain the reason for the situation, but avoid overwhelming them with so much information. Participate in their activities and play with them.

Of course, like them, you also need your space and your schedule. Take advantage of the hours they rest, or you can arrange a separate time for you to read a book or even watch a movie.

On the other hand, help them keep in touch with their school friends and other family members. Technology is a good tool in these cases. Organizing video calls will be useful for them to maintain interaction with other people.

Children’s psychological well-being is extremely important to their development. That is why you should do everything possible to help them have a more bearable quarantine, with the least burden of stress and tension.