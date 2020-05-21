If they want to keep your car free of any virus, you must use the recommended products, otherwise you could damage the interior finishes

Before the pandemic of coronavirus that we live at the moment it is essential to maintain the corresponding hygiene habits to avoid contagion of the virus, and one of the places where we must pay special attention is in the cars. Although driving was limited in this pandemic, some people continue to use the vehicle to get around and that is why it must be disinfected at all times to be safe.

The areas of greatest contact and in which you should pay special attention when disinfecting are the steering wheel, handles, armrest, lever, dash, mirrors, seats, cup holders, and in summary, practically the entire interior, however, does not It is recommended to disinfect our car with any product. According to the Motorpasión portal, these are the products you should use and the ones you should avoid during the process.

PRODUCTS THAT YOU CAN USE:

. Disinfectant spray

Spray all parts of your car with the spray, do it one by one and don’t spray the entire interior at once. After that, either with a clean cloth, preferably new and not the one you use to clean furniture or the kitchen, or a cotton pad, removes the excesses from the product.

. Disinfecting wipes

It is important that you do not use the same wipe for everything, use a different one for each surface of your car. There are some on the market that are chlorine based, however they are not as aggressive as the chlorine itself.

. Antibacterial gel

You can apply it with cotton pads, remember not to use the same pad for all areas because the only thing that would happen is that you would transfer the bacteria from one side to the other.

. Multi-surface cleaner

There are products that are practically from the same disinfectant line as the aerosol, and that are specifically designed to eliminate bacteria and viruses that could remain active on any surface.

.Alcohol.

If you do not have any of the above products, you can use medical alcohol, it will not harm the interiors and you can use it in the same way as antibacterial gel.

It is worth mentioning that none of the above products will harm your car, because they were specifically created for cleaning surfaces, except for alcohol, which will also not be corrosive as long as you use it gently and without spraying it directly on the plastics or skin.

PRODUCTS YOU MUST NOT USE

. Chlorine

Although this is one of the most recommended for the elimination of bacteria, it is not recommended to use it for cleaning your car, since over time it can become very corrosive and harmful to the finish of plastics and materials.

. Soap

Any soap that is not specifically used for the vehicle and more specifically for the interior, avoid it, as it will remove the shine from the car’s finishes.

. Floor cleaners

Floor cleaners like those with a pine or lavender scent will do nothing but leave a “good smell” in the car at first, but over time even colors can start to get damaged.

It is not necessary to disinfect every day, however, it is important that if you already have an exit planned, do it at least half an hour before entering the car and after that wash your hands perfectly.

