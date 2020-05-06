You have probably wondered how the cybercriminal business works. If you think that he is a solitary computer expert who launches his attacks one by one, you are wrong. It is an entire industry that in the “dark web” offers “hacking” services, botnet rentals, cryptocurrency “laundering”, sale of exploits, servers and information.

To find out what illegal activities are carried out on the so-called dark web, specialists from the security firm ESET published an analysis on prices and products that can be found.

According to the company report, cybercriminal groups are more organized than we think. Normally there are at least 10 people, each with different roles and tasks. There are the malware developers, who are in charge of programming the malicious codes; spammers, who deal with the distribution chain; the infrastructure team, which provide support to the servers; the financial team that collects money for services; and the so-called mules, which allow the money raised to finally reach criminals.

You have to be careful because through trickery you could become a mule without knowing it. An FBI investigation indicates that in many cases mules are recruited through false online job promises, positions as payment and transfer agents, or any other advertisement that involves moving money and earning a commission.

ESET also points out that the biggest profits of criminal groups come from the sale of products and services on the dark web, such as:

Hacking Services

Attackers promote themselves by highlighting their technical skills and knowledge in different programming languages. They claim to be able to commit a computer attack and illegally access websites or an organization.

They also offer to change a student’s grades, access mobile phone information, email, and social media profiles.

The price varies depending on the architecture of the site and the organization. And, if the problem is “urgent”, they even offer a Premium service that guarantees a response in 30 minutes.

Botnet rental and DDoS attacks

ESET identified denial of service attack offerings carried out by large distributed botnets. For example, the vendor “DDoS Master” offers to leave a website for $ 89 for two days and up to a week for $ 623.

In addition, on the site you can find comments and the reputation of the seller, “although considering that it is illegal business, this information is doubtful,” warns the cybersecurity firm.

Exploits for sale

There are databases with all kinds of exploits. Some are downloadable for free and are likely for vulnerabilities already fixed. Some more critical ones are also found between 0.1 and 0.5 Bitcoins.

Sale of servers and information

Cybercriminals also market compromised servers and information from users who have managed to steal. Servers from any country in the world are offered, which the buyer can access by remote desktop and control as they prefer.

These servers are mainly sold to carry out attacks, temporarily store illegal information, or to carry out activities without a trace.

ESET points out that until the end of last year there were 330 servers in Mexico. Prices are around $ 10 and $ 12 per server.

In addition, information on individuals is sold. You can acquire a new identity that includes email, password, address, identity document and even social security numbers.

Amazon, Paypal and other online payment services are also available for an approximate value of 10% of the balance available in the account. In addition, debit and credit cards obtained through tricks such as phishing are marketed.

Bitcoin “laundering” services, also called Bitcoin Mixers, are becoming increasingly popular. Cyber ​​criminals offer to make numerous small transactions between “dirty” money and “clean” money from their reserves. In this way, the traceability and continuity of transactions are lost, achieving greater privacy and making it difficult to track money.

But not all are so bad. The ESET report ensures that while some are looking for ways to take advantage of COVID-19 to earn money illegally, some are proposing to donate a portion of their profits to support during the pandemic.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.