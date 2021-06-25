What processors does Windows 11 support?

After the official presentation of Windows 11, the web has been plagued with doubts regarding the compatibility of the new operating system. Microsoft will release the software as a free update for those already using Windows 10, but not all PCs will be able to install it. Generally speaking, the minimum hardware requirements did not change much, but questions were raised regarding which processors are compatible with Windows 11.

If you are not sure that your computer’s CPU supports the updated OS, you should consider some aspects. According to the specifications revealed by the Redmond corporation, Windows 11 will only be officially supported on processors Intel Core from the eighth generation onwards, plus the newest models in the Pentium, Celeron, Atom and Xeon lines. The complete list is available at this link, to verify if your processing unit is covered.

In the case of AMD, the processors supported by Windows 11 are the models Ryzen 2000 onwards, along with second and third generation EPYCs, and some Athlon. The official list is also quite extensive in this section. Even Microsoft has also mentioned the compatibility of its new operating system with some versions of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon family.

If my processor does not appear in the compatible list, will I not be able to install Windows 11?

According to The Verge, Microsoft established Windows 11-compatible processors as a “soft floor” for operating system installation. This means that the new software will probably can be installed and run smoothly on older generation CPUs to those officially supported.

In fact, when the OS build was leaked last week, users claimed to have installed it on much older computers. Basically, Microsoft will allow the installation of Windows 11 on computers that use processors that are not officially supported, but will display a warning to users.

What is still not very clear is how the updates will work on these types of devices, especially as time goes by. Yesterday the Redmond firm indicated that with Windows 11 it will return to the cycle of an update greater than a year, instead of the two offered in Windows 10.

A utility was also made available that analyzes computers and reports whether they meet the stipulated requirements to install the software. Anyway, the tool presented shortcomings in the first hours available, which is why Microsoft has promised to repair it shortly.

