What Princes William and Harry said to each other at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral



Prince Harry, the cousin of both Peter Phillips and Prince William at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip.

Photo: eremy Selwyn-WPA Pool. / Getty Images

The funeral of duke of edinburgh It arrived preceded by great expectation since it would be the first public appearance of the princes William Y Harry since the latter moved to California.

Rumors claim that the two brothers currently have a very tense relationship that would only have worsened after Harry and his wife, Meghan markle, gave their controversial interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke of the signs of racism that they would have witnessed within the british monarchy Y Meghan also revealed that Kate middleton made her cry in the days leading up to their wedding.

Some of these statements, especially those that pointed out an alleged racism within the monarchy, were answered for Queen Elizabeth II through a actual statement.

However, last weekend they put aside their supposed differences to be part of the procession that accompanied their grandfather’s coffin through the grounds of the windsor castle. Although they reached the chapel of St. George walking separated by his cousin Peter philips, at the exit of the temple they could be seen together and exchanging a few words in the duchess kate.

In view of the commotion that the gathering of the brothersNot surprisingly, lip reading was used to try to figure out what was said during the brief moments when the masks used by all attendees were removed. Actually, it is a common practice in events of the royalty that allows to intuit what they are talking about when they believe that no one is listening.

According to the portal Page Six, William commented to his brother that the religious service had been “marvelous”, what Harry answered “It was as he wanted”, referring to his grandfather, the prince philip. The first then agreed with his brother and also commented that the music had seemed very beautiful.

