What price will DOGE fetch? Will Dogecoin Hit $ 100?

In case you haven’t heard yet, today, Dogecoin hit a new all-time high of nearly $ 0.60. That has left crypto investors around the world with the same question: What price will Dogecoin reach?

Will Dogecoin reach $ 1? Will Dogecoin Hit $ 2? Will Dogecoin Hit $ 100? In this article, we’ve tried to give you an idea of ​​how high DOGE could go by researching some key Dogecoin price targets.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Will Dogecoin Price Hit?

This is a question that would make most value investors squirm. This is because trying to produce a reliable prediction of the future price of a meme crypto like Dogecoin is a difficult thing to do.

However, that does not mean that we cannot look at the evidence and draw some conclusions. Before digging deeper, it is important that you understand the main drivers behind the value of Dogecoin.

The first driver is the fundamental value of Dogecoin as a unit of exchange, and it has something. This is because its 1 minute lock time is significantly less than Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it even processes transactions faster than Litecoin. For a crypto meme that was historically used to tip content creators, this is pretty impressive.

Next, we come to the second key factor behind the value of Dogecoin: market sentiment. It’s no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a huge fan of DOGE. The strength of his influence should not be doubted, and every time he has tweeted about Dogecoin, a new price barrier has been broken.

Also, the general mood around the field of cryptocurrencies is incredibly optimistic. Dogecoin has seen huge trading volumes in recent days, along with significant coverage in the mainstream media. In part, this is why one of the largest brokers in Europe, eToro, started backing the coin.

Now that we’ve explained the main factors behind DOGE’s price behavior, let’s look at some price targets for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin price targets

Will Dogecoin Hit $ 1?

So will Dogecoin hit $ 1? Well, Musk will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on May 8, and he has hinted that he will be talking about Dogecoin in some way. If this is the case, would we really not be surprised to see Dogecoin hit $ 1 ?, such is the billionaire mogul’s follow-up.

The short-term momentum behind DOGE is clear, so if you want to invest in Dogecoin, now might be an opportune time.

Will Dogecoin Hit $ 2?

This would be the next all-time high for the altcoin. If Dogecoin manages to get past $ 1, then it will have established serious momentum, and hitting $ 2 would become a different possibility. $ 1 would be such a historic moment for Dogecoin that we can see sentiment turning fiercely bullish.

If Dogecoin hits $ 2, investors entering now will make nearly four times their money, making this a value proposition that is hard to ignore.

Will Dogecoin Hit $ 10?

This is where things start to get a little more implausible, although not impossible. If Dogecoin is to hit $ 10, the coin will need to demonstrate something it doesn’t have yet: consistency. While sharp spikes in price are good business opportunities for microcap altcoins, they are unlikely to result in long-term cumulative growth.

For Dogecoin to accumulate a market capitalization that makes it one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, it would need to attract long-term investors and sustainably generate value over a longer period of time. The comical nature of the project’s inception might create a sense of doubt about it, although its recent popularity is no joke.

Will Dogecoin Hit $ 100?

If Dogecoin hits $ 100, its unlimited supply of currently 130 billion coins would make it the most valuable crypto by market capitalization. It would be a transformative moment for cryptocurrencies, although some are not convinced that a prank coin that reigns supreme is a good look for crypto.

While this type of price target is unlikely, the meteoric rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum is evidence that anything can happen in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Reaction from social media

