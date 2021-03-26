What Preservative in Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, and Over a Thousand Processed Foods Can Harm the Immune System



TBHQ is a preservative found in hundreds of processed snacks.

Photo: WikimediaImages / Pixabay

More than 1,000 processed foods contain an ingredient that damages the human immune system, according to a recent study. The food preservative is used to extend the shelf life of snacks like Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheez-Its, and nearly 1,250 other popular foods.

TBHQ

A new study from the Environmental Working Group notes that the chemical tert-butylhydroquinone or TBHQ, damages the immune system both in animal tests and non-animal tests and even it can weaken the effectiveness of virus vaccines.

The EWG researchers used data from the Environmental Protection Agency Toxicity Predictor, or ToxCast, to assess the health hazards of the most common chemicals added to food.

In the study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the researchers used new results from ToxCast’s non-animal tests and found that TBHQ affected immune cell proteins in doses similar to those that cause harm in traditional studies.

TBHQ has been used for decades by the food industry to extend the shelf life of products. Previous studies have found that TBHQ it could influence how flu vaccines work and could be related to an increase in food allergies.

Why are substances that could affect the immune system still used in food?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) organization would not be updating its additive guide based on new toxicology studies. The EWG notes that the FDA often allows food manufacturers to determine which chemicals are safe..

Additives like TBHQ were approved by the FDA decades ago and the agency does not consider new science to re-evaluate the safety of food chemicals.

FDA Must Retest Ingredients to Determine How Safe They Are

The FDA should also quickly review additives like TBHQ, the study researchers suggest. “Our research shows how important it is for the FDA to retest these ingredients and test all food chemicals for safety,” said Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs for EWG.

This criticism towards the FDA and its handling of authorization of additives is not the only one of the last dates. On January 28, the Center for Food Safety (CFS) submitted a legal brief in its challenge of approval FDA approval of soy leghemoglobin (“heme”), used by Impossible Foods to create the Impossible Burger and it appears to “bleed” like real meat.

The CFS notes that the FDA should have required extensive safety testing before approving its use as an additive.

Check the label

TBHQ is listed on the ingredient label, although not always. It will appear in the list if it has been added to the product during manufacture. EWG notes that this chemical can also be used in food packaging, especially plastic, and can migrate into food.

It may interest you: