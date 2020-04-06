It’s (almost) the big day! This Tuesday April 7, Disney + finally arrives on French screens. Basically, it was on March 24 that we should have benefited from the new competitor of Netflix.

But, it is finally now that the streaming platform is launched, after having accepted the request of the French government. But from what time will you be able to subscribe to Disney + and discover its contents? We tell you everything!

Disney + launches at a time of crime!

For this launch Tuesday, April 7, Disney + does not waste time. There will be no observation round since the streaming platform starts at midnight. At 12:01 am, you can subscribe and discover the incredible Disney + catalog by following this link here.

From the launch at midnight, the competitor of Netflix will be able to count on 500 films, 300 series and 25 original content. A list that does not include documentaries, short films or reality TV programs. In short, hours of viewing await you from the launch of Disney + on French screens at midnight.

To register, it’s simple, just go to the official website, or go through the dedicated applications on tablet and smartphone. The subscription for Disney + in France will cost 6.99 euros per month. If you are a subscriber to the encrypted Canal + channel, an exclusive partnership with Disney + also allows you to benefit from it for free, provided that your subscription corresponds to the prerequisites.

Disney + offers to enjoy viewing on several screens simultaneously. A feature that will be available from midnight on Tuesday April 4. An ideal solution if your children want to watch a Disney or Pixar cartoon and prefer to watch a film from the Star Wars or Marvel franchises. Unless you prefer to run all of the Simpsons on Disney +… In short, there is a choice!

And if you are still wondering if it is really necessary to subscribe to Disney +, then we invite you to read our great test. The Presse-Citron team had the chance to preview the new streaming platform last November. And then, on your marks, ready … Go!