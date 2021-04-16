What physical exercises can you include in your routine to avoid severe headaches

Serious causes of headaches are rare. Most people with severe headaches can feel much better making lifestyle changes., learning ways to relax, and sometimes taking medicine. About 51% of people suffer from headaches or migraine headaches. The most affected are women. Although there is no treatment for this problem, at least, certain physical activities and breathing exercises help prevent them from appearing.

Factors that produce headaches

The headache can be due to certain genetic and environmental combinations. In the case of migraine, it is not known exactly what causes it, much less how it can be controlled. However, among the possible factors that induce headaches are:

The weather-related changesespecially increased heat and humidity. The emotional stress, lack of sleep, tiredness and fatigue are factors that influence this discomfort.

On the other hand, bright lights, loud noises, and certain smells could trigger migraine or headache episodes.

Certain foods and drinks, such as alcohol, especially alcohol Red wine, chocolate, the consumption of aged cheese and coffee they are also determining factors.

Sometimes the headache is accompanied by watery eyes, red eyes, a runny nose, and a stuffy nose. Sometimes the pain can be so bad that it can make you unable to perform your daily tasks.

Exercises to avoid headaches

There are certain physical activities that help prevent headaches. In this sense, for many people, yoga is one of the activities that contribute to reducing this problem. If you add these simple exercises to your daily routine, you will see how your quality of life improves.

The stretching is the first routine that you can try. You only need 10 minutes. You must pay special attention to the neck, arms and legs. Stretching will relieve the tension in your body and it will help you relax, especially if accompanied by slow breathing.

In addition to stretching, it is important that you know how to relax your muscles. Doing so will reduce physical and emotional stress, as these are factors that cause headaches. The technique is simple: it involves tensing and releasing several key muscles.

You must sit or lie on the floor, always in a comfortable position. Keep your eyes closed. Tense your leg muscles for 10 seconds, and then release tension for another 20 seconds. The same should be done with the muscles of the abdomen, arms and cheeks.

This routine lasts 10 minutes, and it is appropriate that you follow it every day. Last but not least, breathing exercises.

Of course, if the headache or migraine do not stop appearing and are more frequent, it is best to go to the doctor. There are other alternatives for headaches, but it is best to seek medical supervision.

