What physical exercises can I do while I am recovering from COVID-19

Performing physical activity while we recover from Covid-19 can be very useful to return to our previous state of health more quickly, according to Mayo Clinic. There are exercises that are ideal to do at this stage, such as leg raises, jogging, yoga, and walking.

The idea is perform exercises that help alleviate the symptoms of the disease, this without forcing our state of health in order to prevent us from relapsing and recovery from being prolonged in an undesirable way for us.

To walk

Perhaps the first exercise you should do while recovering from Covid-19 is simply walking, whether within the confines of your home or outdoors.. It is a basic way to get into action and push yourself a little to get out of a sedentary lifestyle..

If you are going to be outdoors, quiet walks of 10-15 minutes are comfortable options that adapt to the physical condition of a recovering patient. As you feel better, you can increase the time and speed a bit.

If you can get out of the house, a few short, quiet walks will help your recovery and relieve stress. Photo: Shutterstock

If you will stay at home, it is recommended that you walk through the commercial spaces in case you are watching television. Walking around your house is the most common in these types of situations., and something quite easy to do.

Elevation of legs and fingers

This exercise seeks to accustom your lower body to moving continuously. You can stand on a kitchen counter and lower your heels about 15 times. Try repeating this exercise about 5 times.

If you are standing on a sturdy surface, you can try standing on one foot, and in case it’s easy for you, you can try closing your eyes to add more difficulty, but don’t forget to use your hands to keep your balance.

You can also bring one knee up to chest level while holding onto the kitchen counter.

Jog with pauses

If you’ve been recovering for a while and feel like you’re ready, your body may already be ready for a jog.

An easy way to start is to start by walking for 10 minutes and then jogging for 1 minute; you will walk again for 2 minutes and then you will jog again. You can try to do this dynamic until you reach intervals of between 30 to 40 minutes.

Yoga

Yoga is an exercise that stimulates absolute concentration, a very important aspect in the framework of recovery. Take note of your body’s strengths and weaknesses as you perform the exercises.

It is recommended that you opt for a rest if you feel that your body is very tired or that you are beginning to feel short of breath.

Exercising as we come out of Covid-19 will allow us to contribute to our recovery process, but we must always pay attention to our symptoms and the limitations they impose on us to avoid a relapse of the disease.

