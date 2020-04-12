Natti Natasha did not go unnoticed in her controversial outfit

The interpreter of “You are killing me” and “Without pajamas” has been revealed thanks to a controversial photograph that has gone viral on their social networks, as the toughest girl shared an image that left everyone with their mouths open.

In the postcard, we can clearly see the singer Natti Natasha dressed in orange leggings that do not look bad at all. It also has a green top that highlights its best angles.

This photograph has been published and commented by all the media and many wonder without Daddy Yankee being aware of the postcard.

Among the comments on the photo we highlight: “You fall in love with me, every time I see you you are the woman who steals my heart, you are the one my soul cries out for in order to be happy, my beloved”

