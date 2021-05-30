What percentage of the weight that is taken in pregnancy corresponds to the baby

When a woman becomes pregnant, one of the things to watch the most is her weight. It is normal for pregnant women to gain kilos, but, How many of them correspond to the baby?

While the amount of weight a woman can gain during pregnancy can vary, women who are normal weight for their height should gain between 11 and 16 kilograms During pregnancy.

However, of this amount, the baby will only represent approximately one third on average (between 24% and 36%), and the rest of the weight will be attributed to additional volumes of blood and fluids, fat deposits and placenta.

As the Daily Mail collects in a report, Kathryn Dalrymple, a nutritional epidemiologist and postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health at King’s College London, says that “if the woman has a healthy BMI (body mass index) (18.5 kg / m2 or 24.9 kg / m2), the recommended weight gain during pregnancy should be between 11.3 and 15.8 kilos.

In the first trimester (up to 12 weeks of gestation) the pregnant woman can expect gain around 0.9 and 1.8 kilograms in total.

“During the second and third trimesters, he will gain about half a kilo a week; This weight gain is due to the increase in expanding breast tissue, fetal weight, placenta, expanding maternal blood volume, maternal fat deposits, and amniotic fluid, “says Dalrymple.

“The baby only contributes between 2.7 and 4 kilograms to gestational weight. The increase in blood and fluid volumes contributes around 3.6 and 4.5 kilos, the placenta normally weighs 0.7 kilos, the mother’s fat reserves are around 3 kilos, and the breast tissue, uterus, and amniotic fluid are 0.9 kilograms each.

“If your BMI is less than 18.5 kg / m2, your pregnancy weight gain will be slightly higher (12.4 and 17.6 kilograms). If you are overweight or obese, the recommended weight gain is a little minor; 6.8-11.3 kilograms and 5-9 kilograms, respectively“says Dalrymple.

Science has repeatedly refuted the theory that pregnant women should ‘eat for two’. Official guidelines state that women only need an extra 200 calories a day in the last trimester (three months) of pregnancy.

“To optimize weight gain, pregnant women are advised to remain active throughout their pregnancy and to try to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity 5 times a week“Dalrymple says.