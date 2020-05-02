Related news

In recent weeks, many investors have stepped back on their investment strategy. Due to the damage caused by the coronavirus, some individuals have had to come to the rescue of their pension plans. There are those who do it out of fear. Others, by the mere fact of having liquidity at a time of economic uncertainty.

All this, together with the falls that the stock markets have registered in recent weeks, has led to the Pension plan assets have been reduced by 8.8% in the first quarter of the year, up to 106,231 million euros, according to Inverco data.

However, not all investors have chosen to withdraw their money from the plans. In fact, some categories have recorded positive net contributions, and even higher than those recorded in the previous quarter, before the coronavirus crisis erupted.

Many participants have opted to intensify the rate of contributions in categories with special potential for appreciation, such as those with the highest exposure to shares, that is, equities or mixed equities, which have suffered the most in recent weeks.

For this, the product that investors have turned to has been variable-income pension plans, where gross contributions have been increased by 54.1 million euros Compared to the same period of the previous year.

More risk to earn more

In this category, investors contributed almost 85 million euros During the last quarter of 2019, a much lower figure than that registered between January and March, when gross contributions approached 140 million euros. In total, net equity contributions total almost 70 million euros, unlike the last quarter of last year (almost 36 million).

These figures have been influenced considerably by some of the large net contributions recorded by different pension plans. Among them stands out the Index More Stock Returns, which has raised a total of 10.5 million euros in the first three months of the year, having a total equity of 44 million. This product, which is part of the offer of Indexa Capital, an automated manager or roboadvisor, is positioned ahead of different managers in terms of registered net money inflows and accumulates almost 5,500 participants. Even so, at one year, its profitability falls 10.3% and 0.92% at three years.



Another pension plan that also has positive results in terms of net contributions of money is the Mediolanum Variable Income, which adds 9.2 million euros in the first quarter and has a total equity of almost 170 million. Despite this, the profitability of this product, which has more than 14,500 participants, remains negative in the short and medium term, although in the long term its performance improves. At 10 years it accumulates earnings of 2.62% until March, and at 15 years, 1.8%.

Third, the largest net contributions of money are recorded by the Orange Plan 2040, which totals about 8 million euros in tickets. In total, the plan accumulates an equity of almost 300 million and has more than 64,000 participants. This is a product especially intended for investors who plan to retire near the year 2040. Currently, this plan also records losses in the last year, of 12.6%. However, at 10 years its profitability rises to 3.77%.

The pension plan of CaixaBank, the CABK Trends has been another of the investors’ favorites in this quarter, since it registers net money inflows of almost seven million, which leads it to have a net worth of over 790 million euros. Currently, this plan, which is 100% focused on equities, has almost 51,500 participants. As for profitability, it only accumulates annualized earnings to five years, of 1.22%.

Another of the most popular products in this quarter is the plan Orange Standard & Poors 500, which is the fifth variable income pension plan to record the largest contributions. Specifically, between January and March, net contributions exceeded 4.5 million euros, which leaves this product with a net worth of over 435 million euros.

The orange plan, whose investment policy is based on replicating the Standar & Poors 500 index, has more than 27,000 participants. As for its behavior, it is also affected in the short term by the ups and downs of the markets, so that after a year it registers losses of almost 7%. However, the plan accumulates annualized earnings at three (2.3%), five (4.46%), 10 (10.88%) and 15 years (7.08%).

