What penalties could fall to the person who spread the images of the child Gabriel when they found him dead?

The mother of Gabriel Cruz, the younger murdered in Almería in 2018 by his father’s partner, he denounced this Monday that they have spread on the Internet photos of the child’s lifeless body, taken when he was found dead.

Patricia Ramirez, visibly affected, has denounced that a digital medium published a photo of her dead son 20 days ago. “This newspaper, taking advantage of the fact that it was Gabriel’s anniversary, was created on March 8 and changed its name. To attract followers, it put one saying, among other things, that If my son’s death hurt, give him a like“, has assured.

Ramírez has announced legal measures against the publication of the photo. A behavior that, in principle, would be provided for by article 197.3 of the Penal Code, within the title dedicated to crimes against privacy and the right to self-image, has commented to 20 minutes Rafael Fontan, Professor of Criminal Law at the European University of Madrid.

Arguably criminal type

This article provides those responsible for a prison sentence of two to five years for that crime.

However, Fontán points out that it is a “much disputed criminal type and highly debatable. ”

“Proceedings have been opened on some occasions for the crime of article 197.3, for transfer to third parties of images captured illegally through the means expressed in article 197.1 [comunicaciones interceptadas, escuchas, grabaciones, etc]”, indicates the expert.” violate the privacy of the deceased without that it can be justified by the right to the transmission of truthful information “.

If the images Gabriel’s mother referred to had been extracted from the summary of the case, (as it probably has been, since the body was found by the agents who were tracking the confessed murderer, Ana Julia Quezada), the person who leaked them could also be punished, says Fontán.

And it is that article 199.1 foresees these situations when it establishes: “Whoever reveals other people’s secrets, of those who have knowledge by reason of their trade or their employment relationships, will be punished with the imprisonment from one to three years and a fine of six to twelve months. “