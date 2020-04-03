Jennifer López and Shakira surprise once again all their fans

April 03, 202010: 12 AM

Jennifer López and singer Shakira are without a doubt the most flattered and praised women in all of Latin America, as both have won everyone’s hearts for their effort and dedication in dance and singing.

In fact, they recently opened the most anticipated event for all the Super Bowl, where both artists gave their best to put the name of Latinos up high. They did it!

Recently, we have observed a photograph that has impressed us, since we can clearly see how Shakira embraces Jennifer López on stage in a quite friendly way.

This simple gesture has shocked the entire world, because without a doubt both worked together to offer all their fans the best show in the world. They are unique!

.