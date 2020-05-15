The disease has been called Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome, and has been linked to cases of COVID-19 in children, especially in New York.

The children return to school in Paris on May 4, 2020.

Photo:

FRANCK FIFE / . / .

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it appeared that young people had largely got rid of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Now, doctors believe there is increasing evidence that a rare and mysterious disease that appears in children may be related to the virus.

It has been called Pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, and also Multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, abbreviated as PMIS or PIMS, for its acronym in English, CBS News reports.

Syndrome symptoms have been compared to those of Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

The PMIS, however, is being recognized as a “new entity”, according to the Dr. Luiza Petre, cardiologist and professor of cardiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, to CBS News.

Kawasaki disease is a rare but serious disease, believed to be triggered by the immune system’s response to infection, but an official cause is unknown.

Kawasaki disease occurs mainly in children younger than 5 years, while a PMIS case study in Italy found an average age of 7½ years.

Differences with Kawasaki disease

While understanding of PMIS is still evolving, children with PMIS also experience prolonged fever, rashes, changes in skin or lip color, swollen glands, and red eyes.

What sets PMIS apart from Kawasaki seems to be complaints of abdominal pain, as well as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and chest pain.

According to him Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the Infectious Diseases Committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the level of inflammation in the heart tends to be higher with PMIS compared to Kawasaki disease.

Overall, the syndrome has been shown to be more severe than Kawasaki. That is what is worrying, “Petre told CBSN. “And many cases (PMIS) require intensive care, almost 80% of them.”

PMIS has been reported in more than 100 children in New York, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak.

CBS News said it has counted about 200 cases under investigation in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and cases have also been reported in at least six other countries.

Doctors in Italy published a study on Wednesday that documents numerous cases of PMIS related to the coronavirus. Eight out of 10 children who studied with PMIS had antibodies against COVID-19, indicating that they had been infected.

The fact that the syndrome appears in places where the coronavirus prevails suggests that there could be a correlation, O’Leary said. He warned, however, that it is still too early to say something for sure: “Some of the things I’m telling you will be true tomorrow, but some won’t,” he said.

Most of the children with PMIS symptoms reported in New York also tested positive for COVID-19, but others do not. “That is something for which doctors do not have an explanation,” Petre said.

What are the symptoms and what to do

If a child develops PMIS symptoms, it is important to contact their doctor.

According to Petre, if a child has a fever that does not go down and is resistant to medications for more than a day, a doctor should be contacted.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidelines for parents earlier this week. advising them to call their pediatrician if they notice any of the following symptoms:

a fever that doesn’t go away

abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting

rash or changes in skin color

difficulty breathing

your child seems confused or too sleepy

“In this syndrome, early intervention is critical since children can decompose very quickly and must seek medical attention immediately,” Petre said.

It may interest you:

Fauci warns of the danger of thinking that children are immune to the coronavirus

Coronavirus-associated inflammatory syndrome accelerates the immune system of children; report about 100 cases in NY

Three children killed in NY from coronavirus-linked syndrome; Governor Cuomo fears this is a new phase of COVID-19

.