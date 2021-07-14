What papers should I carry with me while driving?

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

We all know the phrase “ignorance of the law does not excuse compliance” but it is really difficult to keep up to date with everything. When it comes to driving, both car and motorcycle, there are many doubts that come to us, beyond speed limits and other known regulations such as the use of mobile phones. However, there is a requirement that we tend to ignore until it becomes a relevant scare for our pocket: documentation. As AMV reveals after a survey of motorists: “six out of ten bikers do not know what “papers” they have to carry on his escapades on two wheels. A situation that, surely, is repeated in the majority of users of passenger cars. Before beginning to describe the documents to bring, we would like to remind you that the DGT makes a mobile application available to us valid to bring together these requirements.

The most logical and expected thing is the driver’s license, but a mistake is always possible. In many cases, motorists change their jackets, leaving the driver’s license in a hidden pocket. A recurring question with this document is: If we lose it or still don’t have the latest update, can we circulate? As AMV explains, which also works for the four-wheel license, “we must always drive with the “Provisional driving license”, a document that authorizes to drive a vehicle for a limited time, which is usually three months ”. For this they will force us to go through a Center of Medical recognition that approves our psychophysical aptitudes and they highlight that this document is only valid in our territory.

If the police stop us and we do not have a driver’s license, we will take home a fine of 10 euros, but it can be worse. In case of not having a correctly completed document, that is, with errors in the address or names, it will be an infringement of 80 euros, which rises to 200 euros if expired. If on top of that we are the proud owners of a large-displacement motorcycle, we could reach a fine of 500 euros and 4 license points. Needless to say driving with the license withdrawn, or without even having approved it, can lead to an arrest, “with prison sentences up to six months, or a fine of 12 to 24 months and 31 to 90 days of work for the benefit of the community “